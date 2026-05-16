SWB Game Notes - May 16, 2026

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (22-20) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-19)

May 16, 2026 | Game 42 | Home Game 22 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Xzavion Curry (0-0, 3.60) vs RH Gerrit Cole (MLB Rehab)

Curry (5/10 vs ROC): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 HR, 0 BB, 4 SO, 65 P (44 S) [Red Wings, 8-5]

Cole (5/10 @ REA): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 HR, 1 BB, 8 SO, 77 P (51 S) [Fightin' Phils, 6-1]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 15, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-2 to the Syracuse Mets Friday night at PNC Field. Oswaldo Cabrera knocked in the RailRiders only runs of the game.

Mets' Yonny Hernández smashed a solo shot in the top of the second inning for the first run of the game. Ben Rortvedt and Nick Morabito each drove in one for a 3-0 advantage. In the fourth, Pache smoked a home of his on to add insurance for Syracuse.

The visitors tacked on more as former RailRider Ben Rortvedt homered to start off the seventh. Three walks and two errors allowed another three runs to score for an 8-0 lead.

SWB would not be shutout out, providing some offense in the next inning. Ali Sánchez, Kenedy Corona, and George Lombard Jr. each earned a walk to load the bases. Oswaldo Cabrera followed up with a two-run base knock to put the RailRiders on the board. It was 8-2 and that's where it ended.

Dom Hamel (L, 1-6) tossed a quality start allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits. Mets #13 prospect Zach Thornton (W, 1-1) stunned in six shutout frames. Major League Rehabber AJ Minter finished the contest with a clean inning of work.

NEWS AND NOTES

IN A COLE WORLD: The Yankees have moved Major Leaguer Gerrit Cole's rehab to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It will be his sixth rehab start but his first in Triple-A. The right hander has gone a maximum of 70 pitches and will tentatively throw 80+ pitches at PNC Field. Cole has been back and forth on stints between Hudson Valley and Somerset beginning on April 17.

IN THE STANDINGS - With a loss yesterday, the RailRiders put themselves just three games out of first place in the International League. The 20-team league features an East/West division that does not make a difference for playoff goals. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is tied for sixth place and has been in the upper echelon of teams all season. Memphis and Gwinnett are tied for first place with 26 total wins. Syracuse is just behind the RailRiders, 3.5 behind top ranked teams.

MISCUE MAYHEM- SWB made another three errors in the contest to total 47 on the season. This is second most in Triple-A to Norfolk who leads with 48 miscues. The RailRiders errors positively impact their opponent's ability to score runs with three of the eight runs allowed yesterday being unearned. The team has let up 192 runs of which only 161 were earned by the pitchers. Fourteen different RailRiders have committed errors in the field while Payton Henry has the most with seven behind the plate.

CABBY'S WEEK - Oswaldo Cabrera has picked things up offensively this week. He leads the team with a .375 average in four games with six hits, one of which was a homer. The switch hitter has knocked in six runs, including the only two in the contest yesterday for SWB.

ZACH ATTACK - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 2.0 clean innings on Thursday, he has now pitched 10.2 frames scoreless for the RailRiders. He allowed just one hit and five walks with eight strikeouts. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 4.01 in ten appearances through 24.2 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

DYLAN'S DAY - Reliever Dylan Coleman has been light's out since being activated off the injured list on April 21. In 7.1 innings pitched, through seven appearances, he has not allowed an earned run. The righty has let up just two hits and six walks while totaling nine strikeouts. Coleman was signed as a free agent by New York on January 17 after being released last May from the Orioles system.

QUALITY - Dom Hamel pitched his best start last night but it the offense couldn't support him. Hamel earned his first quality start, and the team's fourth of the season. He threw 83 pitches through six innings of work allowing four runs, but only three of them earned. The righty did not walk a batter while striking out a pair.

STREAK SNAPPED - Jonathan Ornelas snapped his 15-game on-base streak last night after he failed to reach in his four appearances. Beginning on April 23, Ornelas recorded 19 hits and five walks to get aboard. He also had eight RBIs and scored 10 runs in that time frame.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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