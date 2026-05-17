Nashville Downs Iowa, 12-1, I-Cubs Drop Sixth in a Row
Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (18-25) dropped their sixth game in a row, falling 12-1 against the Nashville Sounds (25-19) Saturday night at First Horizon Park.
Nashville came out of the gates with an offensive onslaught. Powered by two first inning home runs, including a grand slam, the Sounds jumped out in front 8-0 after the first frame.
The Sounds added three runs in the third inning, along with another run in the eighth inning to push the lead out to 12-0.
Iowa managed just one extra base hit on the night, to go with five total hits and four walks. The I-Cubs scored their lone run of the game in the ninth inning on an RBI knock by James Triantos.
Iowa looks to snap the losing streak on Sunday, as they play the finale of a six games series against the Nashville Sounds, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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