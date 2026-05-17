Chaparro Homers, Doubles, Drives in Four RBI

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a night that began with rain and turned into a beautiful Saturday evening, the Rochester Red Wings (24-20) wrapped up their fourth series victory of the season, beating Lehigh Valley (20-24) by a score of 5-0 to move a season-high four games over .500. RHP Riley Cornelio dazzled on the mound, allowing just one hit across 6.2 scoreless frames to pick up his fifth win of the season. 1B Andrés Chaparro propelled the offense with four of the five RBIs in the ballgame, going 3-for-4 with his sixth homer of the season, a double, and two runs scored.

As the sun peaked through the clouds for the first time after a 30-minute delay, RF Christian Franklin led off the bottom of the first with a single to right field. Franklin advanced to second on a groundout. After a wild pitch moved him to third, Andrés Chaparro laced a double to left field, giving the Wings a 1-0 lead.

After the bats stayed quiet from the second through the fifth innings, C Harry Ford and 3B Yohandy Morales each singled to put runners on first and second. Chaparro then launched a three-run home run to give the Wings a 4-0 lead. The homer, Chaparro's sixth of the season, left his bat at 103 mph and traveled 402 feet.

The Wings bats came alive again in the bottom of the eighth as Chaparro picked up his third hit of the night via a single to right. He advanced to third on a single by CF Robert Hassell III, giving the Wings runners on the corners with one out. On a fielder's choice by LF Andrew Pinckney, Chaparro scored to extend the Wings' lead to 5-0.

Rochester held Lehigh Valley off the scoreboard for the remainder of the ballgame despite a threat in the ninth, winning for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Hawaiian-born right-hander Riley Cornelio delivered a strong start for the Wings, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and five walks, striking out seven batters in the process. RHP Andre Granillo entered in relief during the seventh inning and retired the lone batter he faced via strikeout. Rehabbing RHP Clayton Beeter handled the eighth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one batter and preventing any scoring opportunities. RHP Eddy Yean closed out the game in the ninth, surrendering two hits while striking out one to secure the shutout victory for the Wings.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game tonight is RHP Riley Cornelio. The TCU alumnus pitched 6.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven in his fifth victory on the season, which is tied for the International League lead. He also ranks second with 52 strikeouts and sixth with a 3.11 ERA.

Rochester will look to win three straight Sunday afternoon as its six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs concludes at ESL Ballpark. RHP Luis Perales is expected to take the mound for the Red Wings against RHP Chuck King for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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