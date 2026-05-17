Velázquez Erupts Sellout Crowd on Game-Winning Three-Run Homer
Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 7-4 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
In front of the second sellout AutoZone Park crowd of the week, left fielder Nelson Velázquez belted a game-winning three-run home run to cap off a five-run eighth inning. Memphis defeated Jacksonville on an eight-inning home run for the second consecutive night.
The Redbirds rally started with a pinch-hit single from Bryan Torres. After catcher Jimmy Crooks walked intentionally, third baseman Blaze Jordan singled him home to bring Memphis within a run. With two outs in the frame, first baseman Bligh Madris tied the game with a flair to right and set up the Velázquez game-winning blast.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed two runs on two hits, walked four and struck out four in 5.0 innings pitched. Both runs allowed in the game scored on a two-run homer in the second inning. Ryan Fernandez and Max Rajcic (S, 3) each pitched a perfect inning of relief and struck out one.
Memphis drew 8,501 fans on Saturday night for the first Fireworks Show, presented by Mid-South Chevy Dealers, of the season, a sellout.
With the win, Memphis moved a game above the Gwinnett Stripers atop the International League standings. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, May 17 to continue a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
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