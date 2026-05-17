Syracuse Piles on Four Runs in the Tenth to Win Extra-Inning Thriller

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets center fielder Nick Morabito

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets center fielder Nick Morabito(Syracuse Mets)

Moosic, PA - A four-run 10th inning lifted the Syracuse Mets to a 6-2 extra-inning win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night at PNC Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (22-20) struck first in the second inning. Ernesto Martinez Jr. singled before Ali Sánchez launched a two-run home run to left field, giving the RailRiders a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse (23-20) answered in the third against major league rehab starter Gerrit Cole. Jackson Cluff and Kevin Parada singled before Ji Hwan Bae lined an RBI single to first base, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Mets tied the game in the eighth inning. Bae walked, stole second, and Christian Arroyo brought him home on an RBI single to left field, evening the score at 2-2.

In the top of the 10th, Matt Rudick began the inning at second base and Nick Morabito singled to left field, scoring Rudick and giving Syracuse a 3-2 lead. After Ji Hwan Bae grounded out to move Morabito to second and Ryan Clifford walked, Christian Arroyo doubled to left, scoring Morabito and extending the lead to 4-2. Later in the inning, a wild pitch during Eric Wagaman's at-bat brought home Clifford to make it 5-2, and Wagaman eventually walked. Yonny Hernández followed with an RBI single, scoring Arroyo and pushing the lead to 6-2, an advantage the Mets would not relinquish.

On the mound, Xzavion Curry started for Syracuse and allowed two runs over five innings while striking out three batters. Jonathan Pintaro followed with two scoreless innings in relief, Nate Lavender tossed a clean eighth, and Dylan Ross pitched two scoreless innings with no hits and three strikeouts to end the game.

The Mets are now 3-0 in extra innings this season and have won two games in extras this week.

Syracuse continues its series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Jack Wenninger is slated to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Carlos Lagrange for the RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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