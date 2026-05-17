Syracuse Piles on Four Runs in the Tenth to Win Extra-Inning Thriller
Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - A four-run 10th inning lifted the Syracuse Mets to a 6-2 extra-inning win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night at PNC Field.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (22-20) struck first in the second inning. Ernesto Martinez Jr. singled before Ali Sánchez launched a two-run home run to left field, giving the RailRiders a 2-0 lead.
Syracuse (23-20) answered in the third against major league rehab starter Gerrit Cole. Jackson Cluff and Kevin Parada singled before Ji Hwan Bae lined an RBI single to first base, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
The Mets tied the game in the eighth inning. Bae walked, stole second, and Christian Arroyo brought him home on an RBI single to left field, evening the score at 2-2.
In the top of the 10th, Matt Rudick began the inning at second base and Nick Morabito singled to left field, scoring Rudick and giving Syracuse a 3-2 lead. After Ji Hwan Bae grounded out to move Morabito to second and Ryan Clifford walked, Christian Arroyo doubled to left, scoring Morabito and extending the lead to 4-2. Later in the inning, a wild pitch during Eric Wagaman's at-bat brought home Clifford to make it 5-2, and Wagaman eventually walked. Yonny Hernández followed with an RBI single, scoring Arroyo and pushing the lead to 6-2, an advantage the Mets would not relinquish.
On the mound, Xzavion Curry started for Syracuse and allowed two runs over five innings while striking out three batters. Jonathan Pintaro followed with two scoreless innings in relief, Nate Lavender tossed a clean eighth, and Dylan Ross pitched two scoreless innings with no hits and three strikeouts to end the game.
The Mets are now 3-0 in extra innings this season and have won two games in extras this week.
Syracuse continues its series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Jack Wenninger is slated to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Carlos Lagrange for the RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets center fielder Nick Morabito
International League Stories from May 16, 2026
- Chaparro Homers, Doubles, Drives in Four RBI - Rochester Red Wings
- Gusto Fans 10, But Five-Run Redbirds Eighth Sinks Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Levins, Kinney, and Hopkins Make Career Highlights in Saturday Win - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Blanked by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Durham Uses Four-Run First to Top Stripers 11-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Cole's Strong Start Goes to Waste in Extras - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gonzalez Plates Five in 11-10 Loss to Norfolk - Charlotte Knights
- Holliday Hits Game Winning Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Piles on Four Runs in the Tenth to Win Extra-Inning Thriller - Syracuse Mets
- Indians at Bats May 16 Game Postponed - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats, Indians Postponed Saturday Night - Louisville Bats
- Saints Squander Multiple Chances with Runners in Scoring Position, Fall 11-7 - St. Paul Saints
- May 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Cole Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 16 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Blast Way Past Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - May 16, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Community Nights Kick off Sunday, May 17 at Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Piles on Four Runs in the Tenth to Win Extra-Inning Thriller
- Thornton Fires Six Scoreless Innings with Career-High Nine Strikeouts, Leads Mets Past RailRiders 8-2 Friday
- Mets Only Muster Two Hits in Shutout Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday
- Mets Slash Three Homers, Curry Debuts in Series Finale Loss to Rochester on Mother's Day
- Thornton Has Sharp Debut But Mets Fall to the Red Wings on Saturday Afternoon