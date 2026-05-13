Mets Only Muster Two Hits in Shutout Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday
Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - A six-run fourth inning by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders proved too much to overcome, as the Syracuse Mets fell, 7-0, on Wednesday morning at PNC Field.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (20-18) began the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Marco Luciano doubled with two outs before Oswaldo Cabrera lined an RBI single to right field, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.
The RailRiders broke the game open in the fourth. Cabrera and Ernesto Martinez Jr. singled before Ali Sánchez loaded the bases with a base hit. Jonathan Ornelas followed with a two-run single to center field, stretching the lead to 3-0. Later in the inning, a throwing error by pitcher Jack Weisenburger allowed another runner to reach before Kenedy Corona crushed a grand slam to left-center field, extending the advantage to 7-0.
Syracuse (21-18) struggled offensively throughout the morning, managing just two hits and striking out 15 times. Christian Arroyo singled in the fourth inning, and Jihwan Bae collected a walk and a hit.
On the mound, Jack Weisenburger made his second start of the season and allowed seven runs, six earned, over three and two-thirds innings. Jonathan Pintaro followed with two and one-third scoreless innings in relief, while Joey Gerber, Dylan Ross, and Ryan Lambert combined for three scoreless frames to finish the game. The relievers did not allow a run over the final four and a third innings.
Syracuse continues its series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night. Mets No. 1 prospect Jonah Tong is scheduled to start against RHP Adam Kloffenstein. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonathan Pintaro delivers
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