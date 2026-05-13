Mets Only Muster Two Hits in Shutout Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonathan Pintaro delivers

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonathan Pintaro delivers(Syracuse Mets)

Moosic, PA - A six-run fourth inning by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders proved too much to overcome, as the Syracuse Mets fell, 7-0, on Wednesday morning at PNC Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (20-18) began the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Marco Luciano doubled with two outs before Oswaldo Cabrera lined an RBI single to right field, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.

The RailRiders broke the game open in the fourth. Cabrera and Ernesto Martinez Jr. singled before Ali Sánchez loaded the bases with a base hit. Jonathan Ornelas followed with a two-run single to center field, stretching the lead to 3-0. Later in the inning, a throwing error by pitcher Jack Weisenburger allowed another runner to reach before Kenedy Corona crushed a grand slam to left-center field, extending the advantage to 7-0.

Syracuse (21-18) struggled offensively throughout the morning, managing just two hits and striking out 15 times. Christian Arroyo singled in the fourth inning, and Jihwan Bae collected a walk and a hit.

On the mound, Jack Weisenburger made his second start of the season and allowed seven runs, six earned, over three and two-thirds innings. Jonathan Pintaro followed with two and one-third scoreless innings in relief, while Joey Gerber, Dylan Ross, and Ryan Lambert combined for three scoreless frames to finish the game. The relievers did not allow a run over the final four and a third innings.

Syracuse continues its series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night. Mets No. 1 prospect Jonah Tong is scheduled to start against RHP Adam Kloffenstein. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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