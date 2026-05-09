Tong Punches out Eight in Losing Effort to Rochester Friday

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonah Tong

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonah Tong(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - A five-run sixth inning by the Rochester Red Wings erased an early Syracuse lead, as the Mets fell, 7-5, on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse (20-16) struck first in the bottom of the first inning in unusual fashion. Nick Morabito worked a walk, advanced to second on a passed ball, and came home on a double steal with Ryan Clifford to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Mets added on in the fifth. Yonny Hernández walked and Hayden Senger singled to put two aboard before Nick Morabito lined a two-run single to left field, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Rochester (18-19) answered in the sixth and flipped the game. Christian Franklin led off with a solo home run before a sacrifice fly by Andrés Chaparro and an RBI groundout by Andrew Pinckney tied the game, 3-3. Next, Trey Lipscomb launched a two-run homer to give the Red Wings a 5-3 advantage.

Syracuse chipped away in the sixth when Jihwan Bae walked, stole second, and scored on a groundout by Yonny Hernández, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

The Mets tied it in the seventh. A.J. Ewing doubled and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Christian Arroyo, evening the game at 5-5.

Rochester responded in the eighth and took control for good. After two walks and a sacrifice bunt put runners in scoring position, Tres Barrera lined a two-run single to left field, putting the Red Wings back in front, 7-5.

Syracuse put a runner aboard in the ninth, but Rochester retired the final two batters to secure the win.

On the mound, Jonah Tong started for Syracuse and tossed five innings with eight strikeouts. Carlos Guzman allowed three runs in relief in the sixth, Luke Jackson pitched a scoreless seventh, and Dan Hammer was charged with the go-ahead runs in the eighth. Ofreidy Gomez pitched around traffic, but recorded four outs and allowed no runs.

Syracuse continues its series with Rochester on Saturday afternoon. Left-handed pitcher Zach Thornton is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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