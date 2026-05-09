Jumbo Shrimp Comeback Falls Short against Charlotte

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left ten runners on base and failed to capitalize on a bases loaded opportunity in the ninth inning in an 8-5 loss to the Charlotte Knights Friday night in front of 6,389 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

Charlotte's (19-18) four-run fifth inning proved to be the difference and Jacksonville (18-19) starting pitcher Bradley Blalock (L, 1-3) yielded seven runs across 4.2 innings while walking a season-high five and striking out four. Knights reliever Chris Murphy (W, 1-1) earned the winning decision behind two innings of relief.

The Knights broke open the scoring in the top of the second on a two-run triple from Ryan Galanie, preceded by a LaMonte Wade Jr. walk and Michael Turner single. Caden Connor brought in Galanie one batter later with an RBI single to give Charlotte an early 3-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded one half inning later when Maximo Acosta reached on an error while Andrew Pintar and Brian Navarreto both walked to load the bases. Deyvison De Los Santos stepped up next and pounded a bases-clearing double to tie the game at three.

Charlotte's four-run fifth began with a Mario Camilletti (3) lead-off solo home run. A hit-by-pitch, single and walk loaded the bases for Wade Jr., who slapped a two-run single. With Wade Jr. at first and Jacob Gonzalez at third, Charlotte executed a delayed double steal to lift the Knights to a 7-3 advantage.

Jacksonville got a run back in the home sixth. Acosta led off the frame with a walk, stole second, and scored on an RBI single from Navarreto to cut the deficit to 7-4.

The Knights took the run right back in the top of the seventh. Braden Montgomery was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and scored on a Gonzalez double to push the margin back to four runs, 8-4.

The Jumbo Shrimp's ninth rally began with a De Los Santos single and walks to Jacob Berry and Kemp Alderman. Matthew Etzel provided an RBI single to plate De Los Santos to cut the Charlotte lead to 8-5. Knights reliever Ben Peoples struck out Acosta and induced a groundout to second to end the game.

The series continues Saturday with Jacksonville right-hander Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.63) starting opposite Charlotte southpaw Hagen Smith (0-2, 2.33).

Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Saturday set for 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy a Championship Socks Giveaway, presented by Riverpoint Behavioral Health & VyStar Credit Union, where the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to receive a pair of championship socks! **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Fans can also participate in Mental Health Awareness Night and Florida Blue Mother's Day Diaper Drive where fans who donate diapers to benefit Community Health Outreach at the Jumbo Shrimp games from May 8-10 receive two free tickets to a future Jumbo Shrimp game. *Diapers can be dropped off at the Community Health Outreach table located on the Main Concourse behind Homeplate.*







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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