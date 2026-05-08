Navarreto Earns Marlins' Fish of the Month Award for April

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp catcher Brian Navarreto was honored with the Miami Marlins' inaugural Next Wave monthly awards for April, taking home the organization's Fish of the Month.

The Marlins' Fish of the Month award recognizes a player who fully embodies what it means to be a great teammate within the Marlins' organization. Navarreto has played in 12 games with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2026, going 10-for-40 (.250) at the plate with four doubles, one home run, five RBIs, one walk and four runs scored.

A native of Levittown, Puerto Rico, Navarreto came to Florida to attend Arlington Country Day School in Jacksonville. He was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round of the 2013 draft, and reached as high as Double-A Pensacola before being traded in July of 2019 to the New York Yankees.

Following the 2019 campaign, Navarreto signed a minor league contract with Miami. He made his major league debut on August 23, 2020, going 2-for-3 in a game at the Washington Nationals.

Navarreto spent the 2021 season as a member of the Jumbo Shrimp. After that campaign, he played three seasons as a member of the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in the Milwaukee Brewers' organization. He returned to the Marlins' system last year and played in 47 games with Jacksonville. He earned a call-up to the major leagues again on September 1, 2025 and appeared in eight games for Miami, going 4-for-14 (.286) with two doubles, one home run, five RBIs and three runs scored for the Marlins.

The Jumbo Shrimp host the Charlotte Knights in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. Tickets are available on www.jaxshrimp.com.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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