CHKD Cancer Survivor to Throw First Pitch at Norfolk Tides Game May 8

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - In 2019, Tucker Davis was recovering in the intensive care unit at CHKD after neurosurgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his brain. No one could have told him or his family that seven years later, Tucker would be throwing out the first pitch of game two in a doubleheader tonight, May 8, before an audience packed with thousands of CHKD team members and their families celebrating the hospital's 65th birthday.

The night carries additional significance for Tucker and CHKD: every Tides player will take the field in a custom jersey he designed earlier this year as the winner of a CHKD patient contest. The Virginia Beach sixth grader recently learned he was the winner during a surprise jersey reveal by Tides staff, including mascots Rip Tide and Triton, at Harbor Park. Interview with Tucker's family and B-roll of the reveal is available upon request.

Tucker's design captures the heart of the contest's theme: courage, kindness, and the CHKD spirit. Inspired by his favorite ballpark treat, he drew three layers of ice cream on a waffle cone in Tides colors. On the back, he added a hand-drawn pediatric cancer awareness yellow ribbon alongside CHKD blocks, reflecting his personal connection to the hospital. Out of 25 submissions, Tucker's design was selected as the winner.

Read more about Tucker's story here: https://www.chkd.org/about-us/newsroom/patient-stories/tuckers-story/

Tucker, 12, will throw out the first pitch in his jersey prior to game two of a doubleheader tonight against the Gwinnett Stripers. Game two will start roughly 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The Tides will wear the jerseys again during the September 20 game celebrating CHKD Survivor Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The jerseys will then be signed and auctioned, with all proceeds benefiting CHKD.







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