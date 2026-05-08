May 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (16-19) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (19-17)

May 8 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers are set to play the fourth game of a six-game series at Principal Park today...left-hander Doug Nikhazy is set to open the game in his second appearance with Iowa. Vince Velasquez is scheduled to follow. Columbus is scheduled to open with right- hander Jack Leftwich in a bullpen game.

SLOW DAY: The Iowa Cubs fell to Columbus 4-2 yesterday....Iowa scored their only two runs of the game in the third inning on a wild pitch and a bases loaded double play...tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Columbus hit back-to-back solo home runs to take the lead for good.

NO OFFENSE: Through the first three games of this series, the I-Cubs have scored just 11 runs, the fewest they have scored this season through the first three games of a series... the I-Cubs are batting just .181 (17-for-94) with a .291 on-base percentage thus far this week...they have tallied just four extra base hits and nine RBI, while drawing 13 walks against 22 strikeouts.

KEEP IT IN THE PARK: Yesterday, The I-Cubs surrendered back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning...the I-Cubs currently lead all of minor league baseball with 61 home runs allowed through the first 35 games of the season... Saturday, the I-Cubs surrendered seven home runs in a 16-2 loss at St. Paul...it marked the most by Iowa since they gave up eight on April 16, 2025 vs. St. Paul...it is tied for the most surrendered by an International League team this season along with Toledo whom Louisville hit seven homers off of on April 14.

THE JAG: On Tuesday, Kevin AlcaÃÂntara singled in the fourth inning on a ball that had an exit velocity of 114.0 mph...it marked the hardest hit ball by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie hit a ball 115.2 mph on May 10, 2024 vs. Columbus...Kevin hit his 12th home run of the season Sunday, which leads the International League and is tied for the lead among all minor league players...Kevin's career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also has homered in back- to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

VS. COLUMBUS: The Iowa Cubs are playing their third series vs. Columbus this season...they opened the season at Principal Park going 1-2, before splitting a series in Columbus 3-3...on the season, they are 5-7 versus the Clippers overall, including just 2-4 at home.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: I-Cubs infielder Pedro RamiÃÂrez delivered the first walkoff hit of the season for Iowa on Wednesday...he was named International League Player of the Month for April...he is the first Iowa Cub to earn the award since Christopher Morel in April of 2023... RamiÃÂrez slashed .323/.398/.625 (31-for-96) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI...he led the International League in home runs, RBI, runs and total bases during this span...he recorded eight RBI on April 22 vs. Louisville which matched a franchise record done three other times by Ian Stewart (2013), Tom Eagan (1973) and Larry Haney (1971)...marked the most RBI in a International League game since Toledo's Eduardo Valencia also had eight on Sept. 4, 2025 at Lehigh Valley.

WALK THIS WAY: Cubs No. 21 prospect (MLB.com) Brett Bateman currently has drawn a walk in 10 straight games, extending a franchise record since data was made avaliable in 2005...in addition, it is the longest such streak by a player in the International League since Gwinnett's Luke Waddell walked in 14 straight games from June 27-July 18, 2025.

MURRAY, MURRAY: I-Cubs infielder B.J. Murray's streak of five consecutive games with an RBI came to an end yesterday ...this is the longest such streak by an Iowa Cub this season...B.J. ranks among International League leaders in OPS (8th, .966), and batting average (8th, .330).

PITCH IT: The Chicago Cubs have used 23 different pitchers this season, 13 of whom have made at least one outing for Iowa....29 players have pitched at least once across the first 35 games of this year.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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