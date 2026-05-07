Iowa Falls to Columbus 4-2
Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-19) fell to the Columbus Clippers (19-17), 4-2 on Thursday afternoon at Principal Park.
Columbus scored a run in the first take the lead. On a slow day for the Iowa offense, they scored their only two runs of the game in the third inning on a double play and a wild pitch to jump in front 2-1.
The Clippers took the lead for good in the eighth inning on back-to-back solo home runs to take a 4-2 lead.
Iowa brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but grounded into a double play.
Iowa continues a six game series with the Columbus Clippers on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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