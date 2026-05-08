Baker, Knights Crush Jumbo Shrimp 16-1
Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights were all business on Thursday evening. Braden Montgomery, Dru Baker, Jacob Gonzalez, and company dominated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from start to finish. Montgomery paced the Knights offense with a 3-for-5 performance that included two doubles, and Baker finished with a career-high five RBI.
The Knights plated four runs in the top of the first inning to set the tone. Gonzalez and Ryan Galanie each connected with RBI doubles in the frame. Charlotte added one more in the third thanks to Mario Camilletti's two-out RBI single that scored Caden Connor.
The bats were still heating up. Baker, Rikuu Nishida, and Montgomery all tallied RBI hits in Charlotte's five-run fifth inning. The Knights led 10-0 at the halfway point. Baker and Gonzalez put an exclamation point on the game in the very next frame; both clubbed a three-run Home Run.
The pitching staff led by Duncan Davitt delivered a gem. Davitt worked four shutout innings for an impressive start. Chase Plymell, Jackson Kelley, and Zach Franklin carried the pitching the rest of the way. All three relievers posted an effective appearance.
Charlotte has now won three games this season by at least 15 runs and is tops in the International League in run differential by a wide margin. The Knights will attempt to continue their winning ways on Friday night in Jacksonville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.
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