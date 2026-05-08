Worcester Withstands RailRiders' Rally to Win in 12

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 10-8, 12-inning final at the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday evening. After the RailRiders rallied from a three-run deficit in the ninth to tie it, Allan Castro's walk-off home run gave the Red Sox the late-night win.

Worcester took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a Nick Sogard single.

Duke Ellis gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-1 lead in the top of the second with his first home run of the season. The three-run shot travelled 356 feet to the top of the Worcester Wall in right. The Red Sox leveled the game in the home half of the inning, however, on a pair of run-scoring groundouts.

An Anthony Volpe sac fly plated Ellis in the top of the fourth to give Worcester a 4-3 lead, but again, Worcester responded quickly. Former Yankees farmhand Anthony Seigler hit a solo home run to tie the game at four, and Tsung-Che Cheng's sacrifice fly gave the WooSox a 5-4 lead.

Ward walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth, stole second, and scored on an error to extend the Worcester lead. Matt Lloyd added a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth for a 7-4 edge.

In the ninth, Oswaldo Cabrera doubled and scored on a Seth Brown triple. Brown was balked home to cut the WooSox lead to one. With two outs, Ellis walked and stole second. Kenedy Corona's first RailRiders hit was a double to drive in Ellis to even the game at 7-7.

Neither side scored in the tenth, and both teams netted a run on a sac fly in the 11th. After catcher/ first baseman Nathan Hickey retired Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the top of the 12th, Castro lined a homer to right in the bottom of the frame to end the game.

Catcher Edinson Duran (0-1) pitched the final 2.1 innings for the RailRiders and took the loss. Hickey (1-0) garnered the win.

Ellis closed the night with four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle.

The RailRiders and WooSox meet Friday night at 6:05 P.M. Dom Hamel starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Isaac Coffey and Worcester at Polar Park.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

19- 16







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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