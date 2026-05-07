Bats 5K Back for Fourth Year on June 13

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats announced that the fourth annual Bats 5K race will be held on Saturday, June 13.

The race provides runners with the one-of-a-kind opportunity to run the final quarter mile around the Louisville Slugger Field warning track. It begins promptly at 8 a.m., and the course will begin and end just outside the ballpark's Witherspoon Street gate.

An awards ceremony will take place on the Witherspoon Street plaza following the race, with the top three male and female overall finishers taking home awards. The top overall male and female winners will receive a full-size Louisville Slugger bat, while second and third place will receive a mini bat. Awards will also be given to the top three finishers in numerous age groups.

For those wishing to participate in the Bats 5K, tickets are available now. Runners are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Tickets will cost $50 from May 1 to June 12, and $55 on June 12 and June 13. Each race ticket includes two vouchers for tickets to any remaining 2026 Bats home game, a finisher medal, a photo with Buddy Bat, and Technical Running Socks.

Additionally, families of four may purchase a package ticket offer that is also available for the race. The package will cost $184 from May 1 to June 12, and $226.93 on June 12 and June 13. Each member of the family package will receive two vouchers for tickets to any remaining 2026 Bats home game, a finisher medal, a photo with Buddy Bat, and Technical Running Socks.

Participants should note that walkers and strollers are allowed, as long as they are able to keep a pace of 20 minutes per mile. No dogs will be permitted at the ballpark at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats 5K is part of the River City Races Run the 502 series.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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