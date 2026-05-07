Storm Chasers Lose 5-4 in Extra-Innings against Indians

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Starter Mitch Spence allowed just 1 hit over 6.2 innings for the Omaha Storm Chasers (15-20), but the Indianapolis Indians (14-22) walked it off in the 10th inning to win 5-4. Josh Rojas hit a home run and Gavin Cross had a game-tying double, but the Indians escaped with the win behind a two-out RBI in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Spence opened the game by retiring his first 6 batters between the 1st and 2nd innings, and the Storm Chasers added the first run of the game in the top of the 2nd inning with a double steal when Elih Marrero stole second and Luca Tresh took home to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.

The Indians failed to reach base in the bottom of the 2nd inning, and the Storm Chasers doubled their lead to 2-0 behind a Josh Rojas solo home run in the top of the 3rd inning.

Indianapolis drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the 3rd inning, and Spence allowed his first hit of the game, an RBI double to cut Omaha's lead to 2-1.

Spence followed with 3 straight 1-2-3 frames in the 4th, 5th and 6th innings and retired 13 straight batters between the 3rd and 7th innings, but he exited the game after walking a batter with 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th after issuing a walk. Chazz Martinez allowed the inherited runner to score on an RBI single, tying the game 2-2 before he got out of the inning. Spence finished the day allowing 2 runs and just 1 hit over 6.2 innings for the Storm Chasers' first quality start of the season.

The Indians opened the bottom of the 8th with a single, RBI double and walk against Martinez to take a 3-2 lead before Steven Cruz took over. Cruz retired the first batter he saw but allowed an RBI double to bring the deficit to 4-2 before he finished the frame.

In the top of the 9th inning, Tresh picked up a one-out single and Marrero drew a two-out walk, with both scoring on a Gavin Cross 2-run double to knot the game 4-4.

Jose Cuas (3-1) worked around runners on second and third base in the bottom of the 9th inning for a scoreless frame to send the game to extras, but the Storm Chasers were retired in order in the top of the 10th inning.

Cuas intentionally walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the 10th inning, and he retired the next 2 hitters, but Rafael Flores Jr. collected an RBI single to send home the winning run and finish the 5-4 win.

Game 4 returns to Victory Field on Friday evening when the Storm Chasers look to tie the series against the Indians. Omaha has right-hander Shane Panzini scheduled to start with first pitch set for 5:35 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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