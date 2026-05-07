Eight Run Seventh Blows Game Open as Saints Trounce Aviators 11-2

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







SUMMERLIN, NV - Not since they were 3-3 have the St. Paul Saints been .500. Their first four-game winning streak of the season enabled them to get there on Wednesday night as the offense crushed three more homers, set a season-high with an eight run seventh inning, and Saints pitchers retired 18 of the final 19 in an 11-2 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Orlando Arcia picked up where the Saints left off on Tuesday night hitting a leadoff homer in the second, his sixth of the season, making it 1-0. The home run extended Arcia's hitting streak to 10.

Ben Ross matched Arcia with a leadoff homer in the third, his second of the season, putting the Saints up 2-0.

Saints starter Mike Paredes was strong in his 4.0 innings of work and made just one mistake which came in the bottom of the third. Michael Stefanic led off with a double to right and with two outs Henry Bolte hit a two-run homer to left, his eighth of the season, tying the game at two. Paredes went 4.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two.

With two outs and nobody on in the fourth, the Saints took the lead for good. Hendry Mendez walked and Alex Jackson was hit by a pitch. Aaron Sabato muscled a single into center scoring Mendez putting the Saints back up 3-2.

The bullpen was incredible following Paredes and it started with Travis Adams who pitched a perfect fifth with a strikeout.

Marco Raya followed Adams and went 2.0 innings allowing the lone hit over the final five innings, and fanned two.

The game remained a one-run contest until the seventh when the Saints blew the game open by sending 12 men to the plate and setting a season high with eight runs. Sabato led off the inning with a solo homer to right, his fourth in the last two games and sixth of the season, making it 4-2. It was the 18th time the Saints have led off an inning with a home run, most in baseball and the 62nd home run by the Saints this season, also the most in baseball. Ben Ross followed with a walk and with one out Kaelen Culpepper walked. Ryan Kreidler singled to center loading the bases. The next four hitters all produced runs as Gabby Gonzalez walked forcing in a run, Arcia ripped a two run double down the right field line, Mendez collected his first Triple-A hit with a two-run single to center, and Alex Jackson doubled into left-center scoring a run that ran the score to 10-2. With two outs Ross reached on a throwing error by third baseman Tommy White scoring Jackson for the final run of the game giving the Saints an 11-2 lead. The eight runs were tied for the fourth highest scoring inning in franchise history and the most since they put up nine on May 28, 2023 vs. Omaha.

John Brebbia and Drew Smith each threw a perfect inning with Brebbia fanning two and Smith one.

It's the fourth time this season Saints relievers have combined for 5.0+ innings of scoreless relief.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at 9:05 p.m. (CT) at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Saints send RHP Andrew Bash (1-2, 5.25) to the mound against the Aviators RHP Mason Barnett (2-0, 3.86). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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