Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Syracuse

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (17-18) vs. Syracuse Mets (19-15)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (1-2, 3.95) vs. RHP Bryce Conley (1-1, 4.30)

SALTY CITY: After the rain-shortened game one of their six-game series in Syracuse, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Syracuse Mets in a full nine-inning affair Wednesday night, with the final score being 3-1...Rochester went into the seventh inning with only two hits, but were able to score late in the eighth inning via an RBI double blasted by RF DYLAN CREWS ...three Red Wing relievers combined to hold Syracuse scoreless through the final 4.0 frames, highlighted by 1.1 innings of work by RHP SETH SHUMAN ...Rochester looks to re-take the series lead in game three tonight, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound for his sixth start of the season...Syracuse will counter with a familiar face, former Red Wings RHP Bryce Conley.

ANDRY THE GIANT: Taking the mound for the Red Wings tonight will be Venezuela native RHP ANDRY LARA ...he is coming off his fifth start (6th app.) of the season on 5/1 vs. WOR, where he allowed three earned on five hits across 4.1 innings of work, while striking out four and walking three...away from ESL Ballpark, Lara has allowed just one run (solo HR) across his first three appearances (2 GS), ranking second among all Triple-A pitchers (min. 10.0 IP) with a 0.56 road ERA (1 ER/16.0 IP)...he also ranks third in WHIP (0.63) and fifth in batting average against (.145, 8-for-55) on the road...

Lara currently boasts a K/BB ratio of 4.57 this season, second-best among all Red Wings pitchers behind only LHP Mitchell Parker (5.33)...coming into 2026, Lara's career-best single-season mark in that category was 3.00 in 2024 between High-A Wilmington (6 G) and Double-A Harrisburg (19 G).

CREWS ON THE GEAUX: RF DYLAN CREWS was responsible for the Red Wings only run of the ballgame last night, logging his fifth double and 15th RBI of the season in the top of the eighth...the former LSU Tiger finished the contest 1-for-4, and has picked up a hit in seven of his last eight games dating back to 4/28 vs. WOR...over that stretch, Crews is slashing .345/.387/.690 with five XBH (2 HR, 3B, 2 2B), six RBI, and five runs scored...he is now just four hits shy of becoming the 20th Red Wing in the Nationals era (2021-pres.) to notch 100 hits with the team.

THE BALLAD OF BOBBY BARRELS: LF ROBERT HASSELL III was responsible for the Red Wings only multi-hit performance last night, his third over his last four games...the former San Diego farmhand finished 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in the contest...despite both of his hits coming off Syracuse starter RHP Jack Wenninger, Hassell III has logged a .229 (11-for-48) batting average against starting pitchers, versus a .326 mark (14-for-43) when facing relievers...last night marked the second game this season he's notched at least two hits against a starter (4/26 at SWB), something he did 14 times with Rochester in 2025 with a batting average of .327 (53-for-162)...

Across 15 away games this season, Hassell is hitting .345 (20-for-58) with an .803 OPS and eight of his 10 RBI.

SHU-TES AND LADDERS: Making his first appearance in May this season, RHP SETH SHUMAN came on in the sixth, tossing 1.1 innings of shutout ball, striking out a pair and allowing just one hit and one walk...over 15 May appearances (12 GS) in the Georgia native's MiLB career, he holds a 3.27 ERA (20 ER/55.0 IP) with a 1.13 WHIP and 58 strikeouts to 11 walks (5.27 K/BB)...

In the month of May since 2021, a 5.27 K/BB ratio ranks T-17th in MiLB (min. 10 GS).

BULL-PEN PALS: The Red Wings bullpen tallied 3.0 shutout innings last night, between RHP SETH SHUMAN (1.1 IP), LHP ERIK TOLMAN (0.2 IP), and RHP EDDY YEAN (0.1 IP)...the three hurlers combined to strike out three batters over the final three innings, walking three and allowing just one hit...since 4/22 at SWB, Rochester relievers rank in the top three among International League teams in ERA (2nd, 3.76), hits allowed (2nd, 87), earned runs (2nd, 44), BAA (2nd, .224), and WHIP (3rd, 1.33).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2000: 26 years ago today, the Red Wings piled up 20 hits in a 17-1 win over Toledo, in a game that lasted just two hours and 31 minutes...17 Rochester hitters came to bat in a third-inning that resulted in 13 runs, ignited by a three-run homer off the bat of INF JERRY HAIRSTON ...on the mound, RHP JOSH TOWERS needed just two of the runs to win in his complete game five-hitter.







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