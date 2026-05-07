WooSox Game Information

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WOOSOX ROSTER MOVES TODAY - The Boston Red Sox have signed LHP Raymond Burgos and he was added to the WooSox roster today. The Red Sox also transferred RHP Cade Feeney from Double-A Portland to Worcester. To make room for Burgos and Feeney, the WooSox placed INF Nathan Hickey on the development list and transferred LHP Erik Rivera back to Portland.

Burgos, 27, has been pitching for Guerreros de Oxaca of the Mexican League this season going 0-0 with a 5.25 ERA in 3 starts - 12 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO. He also pitched for his native Puerto Rico in the 2026 WBC this past March tossing 3.2 innings while allowing 1 run with 4 strikeouts. Burgos split last season between a pair of San Francisco affiliates making 9 relief appearances for Double-A Richmond (0-0, 2.89) and 17 relief appearances for Triple-A Sacramento (1-0, 3.63). Overall in seven seasons in the Minor Leagues, he has posted a 22-15 record with a 3.32 ERA in 144 games (22 starts) with 306 strikeouts in 295.1 innings. The 6'4", 209 lbs. lefty from Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, was originally selected by Cleveland in the 18th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. He signed with San Francisco in 2024 and made his first and only Major League appearance with the Giants in 2024 (1 inning, 1 run, 1 strikeout).

MAY 7th SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (19-15) at WORCESTER (19-15) 6:05 pm

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Adam Kloffenstein (1-1, 3.72) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Seth Martinez (1-1, 4.70)

All Tied Up - The Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) - who have split two entertaining games to begin this series and thus remain tied atop the International League East division with identical 19-15 records - bid for the upper hand in both this series and the IL standings when they play game three of their 6-game set tonight at 6:05 pm. Tonight's game is live on NESN and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

The Rest of This Series - The Sox and RailRiders play tonight and tomorrow (Friday) evenings both at 6:05 pm and then continue and conclude this 6-game set over the weekend with usual Saturday (4:05 pm) and Sunday (1:05 pm) Polar Park start times.

Crowded at the Top - Worcester is currently tied for 1st -place in the International League East division with Scranton/WB and Syracuse as all three clubs have a 19-15 record.. The WooSox have been alone or had a share of first since April 30. Memphis is in 1st -place in the IL West division and owns the overall league lead with their 23-12 record.

Come out and Play - Heading into action tonight, Worcester has played each of their first 17 scheduled home games - their longest stretch to open a season without a home postponement since their inaugural 2021 campaign. During Worcester's inaugural season in 2021, which did not commence at home until May 11 due to Covid-restrictions, it took until their 28th home game before they finally had a home game postponed (July 2, 2021 vs. Scranton/WB). Next on the list was 2023 when the Sox were also able to play their first 16 scheduled Polar Park games until a rainout on May 3, 2023 vs. Buffalo. In 2022 the Sox had their third home game postponed due to rain and in both 2024 & 2025 the WooSox had their second home games each year postponed due to inclement weather. This week/weekend we hope to stop a streak that has seen Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have at least one postponement in each of their first six series played to date resulting in six make-up doubleheaders already this season.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Is 12-for-33, .364 in his last 9 games with 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 BB, 2 SB, 6 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 23 of his last 26 games (30-for-98, .306) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI.

Allan Castro Has an RBI in 6 straight games (8 RBI total).

Vinny Capra Went 0-for-3 with a walk, run scored on Tuesday after having 4 consecutive multi-hit games (9-for-17) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 6 runs scored. Has hit in 8 of his last 10 games (14-for-34, .412) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 BB, 13 runs scored and has hit safely in 18 of his last 22 games (27-for-77, .351) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 27 runs scored. Is 11th in the International League in batting (.321), 1st with his .468 OBP, 7th in SLG (.583), 2nd in OPS (1.051), is 2nd in league with 29 runs scored, and T4th in 2B (10).

Nate Eaton Last 12 games is 15-for-49, .306 with 4 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, and 6 runs scored.

Mickey Gasper Is 4th in league in RBI (27), is 6th in walks (25), and 7th in OBP (.429).

Anthony Seigler Has a 5-game hitting streak (8-for-17, .471) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI.

Nick Sogard Last 12 games is 13-for-39, .333 with 4 2B, 7 RBI, 16 BB, and 12 runs scored. He has reached base safely 26 of his 30 games this season. Leads the league with 31 walks.

Braiden Ward Has a 5-game hitting streak (5-for-16) with 5 SB and 3 runs scored. Has been hit by pitch 10 times in his 22 games played to lead the league. Is 3rd in league in Stolen Bases (14).

Tayron Guerrero In 10 relief appearances has allowed 2 run in 12 IP. Is tied for 5th in the International League with 3 Saves.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 1 ER in his last 9.1 IP (6 relief appearances).

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA-Yankees)...

Tonight, 6:05 pm Nurses Appreciation Night, presented by Salmon Health; Clinton Town Takeover.

Friday, 6:05 pm Grateful Dead UniBank Fireworks; WooSox players & coaches wear "The Art of the Woo" uniforms & caps depicting Worcester's artistic culture; National Baseball Poetry Festival starts.

Saturday, 4:05 pm "Deuces Wild" returns for the second time when fans can enjoy $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island & Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light & Masshole Light Lager*, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Justine Siegal, the first Commissioner of the new Women's Professional Baseball League, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Brain Tumor Awareness Day; Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation lantern ceremony after the game; and Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting). * Please note that the $2 12-ounce drafts will be available May 9-15.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Happy Mother's Day pre-game Brunch in the newly renovated Hanover Deck from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm featuring guest appearances by two WooSox players and the four Central MASScots; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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