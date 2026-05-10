WooSox Game Information

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WooSox Player Moves Yesterday & Today - Worcester has made at least one player move during 28 of the last 34 days (including today) between April 7 - May 10 for a total of 53 moves during that stretch.

May 9 Delete LHP Michael Sansone transferred to Portland. Delete RHP Justin Slaten injury rehab recall to Boston. May 10 Add LHP Jake Bennett following his option from Boston. Add RHP Jack Anderson following his option from Boston.

MAY 10th SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (19-17) at WORCESTER (21-15) 1:05 pm

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Elmer Rodriguez (1-2, 1.27) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Alec Gamboa (1-1, 6.23)

Happy Mother's Day - The Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) play game five of their now abbreviated 5-game series this afternoon at 1:05 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox lead the series, 3 games to 1 and have thus captured an outright series victory no matter the outcome of today's finale. Worcester now has a 4-2-1 series record thus far...4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 split. Today's game will be shown on tape delay on NESN+ (following the Boston Fleet PWHL playoff game) and can be heard live on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

"65" - This original 6-game series was reduced to 5-games following yesterday's rainout - the first home postponement at Polar Park this season after the WooSox were able to successfully play each of their first 19 scheduled home games between March 27 - May 8. The International League allowed the teams to play a single game today on Mother's Day for a variety of reasons which we won't delve into here. That said, yesterday's rainout could possibly be made-up as part of a doubleheader when the WooSox travel to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre later this month (May 26-31), but that is still to be determined. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now had at least one postponement in each of their first seven series played this season resulting in six make-up doubleheaders already.

"67" - A WooSox (21-15) win today would move them a season-high 7-games over .500 that would be their highest point since last June 24 (at 41-34).

Elmer's Glue - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will start former Red Sox farmhand and recent New York Yankee righty Elmer Rodriguez this afternoon. Rodriguez pitched for current WooSox manager Iggy Suarez in Greenville (A+) in 2024 when Suarez managed the Drive. Boston's 4th round selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, he went 2-1, 3.77 in 7 GS for Greenville that year. Elmer was traded from the Red Sox to the Yankees in December of 2024 for catcher Carlos Narvaez. The 22-year-old Puerto Rican native was recently optioned from New York after going 0-1, 5.19 in 2 starts for the Yankees - 8.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 5 SO. He made a start in Texas on April 29 and at Yankee Stadium vs. Texas on May 5. In 4 GS for Scranton/WB this season, the 6'4", 177 lbs. Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 1.27 ERA - 21.1 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 20 SO.

Alone at the Top (of the IL East anyway) - Worcester is currently alone in 1st-place in the International League East division with their 21-15 record. Syracuse is 11/2-games back while Scranton/WB 2-games behind. The WooSox have been alone or had a share of first since April 30. Memphis and Gwinnett are tied for 1st-place in the IL West division and share the overall league lead with their 24-14 records.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Is 13-for-40, .325 in his last 11 games with 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 BB, 2 SB, 9 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 24 of his last 28 games (31-for-105, .295) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI. Vinny Capra Went 0-for-3 with a walk, run scored on Tuesday after having 4 consecutive multi-hit games (9-for-17) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 6 runs scored. Has hit in 9 of his last 11 games (15-for-39, .385) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 BB, 14 runs scored and has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 games (28-for-82, .341) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 28 runs scored. Is 3rd in the International League with his .456 OBP, 4th in OPS (1.018), is 2nd in league with 30 runs scored, and T4th in 2B (10). Allan Castro Has an RBI in 7 of his last 8 games (10 RBI total). Nate Eaton Last 13 games is 17-for-54, .315 with 5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, and 8 runs scored. Anthony Seigler Has a 6-game hitting streak (10-for-21, .476) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI. Nick Sogard Has a 4-game hitting streak (6-for-15) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 runs. Last 14 games is 17-for-49, .347 with 5 2B, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 17 BB, and 14 runs scored. He has reached base safely 28 of his 32 games this season. Leads the league with 32 walks. Braiden Ward Has hit in 5 of his last 6 games (5-for-19) with 7 SB and 5 runs scored. Has been hit by pitch 11 times in his 23 games played to lead the league. Is 2nd in league in Stolen Bases (16). Tayron Guerrero In 11 relief appearances has allowed 2 runs in 13 IP. Is tied for 7th in the International League with 3 SV. Tommy Kahnle In his last 7 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 8 SO. Kyle Keller Has allowed 1 ER in his last 10.2 IP (7 relief appearances).

WooSox Promotions Today at Polar Park

Today, 1:05 pm Happy Mother's Day pre-game Brunch in the newly renovated Hanover Deck from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm featuring guest appearances by two WooSox players and the four Central MASScots; "Deuces Wild" returns for the second time when fans can enjoy $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island & Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light & Masshole Light Lager*, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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