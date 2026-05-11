Sunday Loss Equals Series Split in Jacksonville
Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights were unable to claim a series victory on Sunday and had to settle for a series split against the defending Triple-A champion Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Knights never led and fell by a final score of 6-1.
Mario Camilletti, who lost his 15-game hitting streak in a pinch-hitting appearance on Saturday, went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks to pace the Knights offense. Charlotte's lone run came home on a double-play ball in the sixth inning.
Jacksonville hit a pair of two-run Home Runs and added a two-run double for their run total. The Jumbo Shrimp even turned a triple-play defensively that kept the Knights from creeping back into the contest.
Shane Murphy pitched well for Charlotte despite suffering the loss. Riley Gowens, Jackson Kelley, and Tyler Gilbert all made appearances out of the Knights bullpen.
LaMonte Wade Jr. and Jacob Gonzalez also both worked a pair of walks in the game; part of eight free passes issued by Jacksonville's pitching staff. Rikuu Nishida added a hit and a walk to the mix.
Following Monday's off-day, the Knights are back at Truist Field to open up a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides. It will be the first meeting of the season between Charlotte and the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 6:35pm ET.
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