Redbirds Secure Series Split with Victory in Finale at Mud Hens
Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game road trip at the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit Tigers) with an 8-1 victory at Fifth Third Field on Saturday night.
Memphis scored all eight runs in the top of the sixth inning or later. Infielder Ramon Mendoza added insurance with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth, his third longball of the season. First baseman Bligh Madris led the way with a 3-for-4 day and added three RBIs.
In a bullpen game, Scott Blewett, Luis Gastelum, Max Rajcic (3-1) and MLB Rehabber Matt Pushard combined to work the first 7.1 innings of the game scoreless. The lone Toledo run scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.
With the win, Memphis secures at least a tie atop the International League standings. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place. Memphis secured a series split thanks to Sunday's win and remained unbeaten in sets through six series this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 12 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
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