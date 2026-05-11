Indians Shut out by Omaha in Sunday Series Finale
Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians were held to two hits and shut out by the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field, 9-0.
Drew Waters led the charge for Omaha (17-21), going 3-for-4 with a run scored, double and five of nine runs driven in on an RBI single in the first, RBI double in the fifth, bases-loaded walk in the sixth and two-run homer in the eighth. He was joined by Kameron Misner, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, pair of doubles, a triple and three RBI.
Former Indians (15-24) hurler Bailey Falter (W, 1-0) fanned five over 2.1 shutout innings in relief to earn the win. Wilber Dotel (L, 2-3) started on the mound for Indy and took the loss.
The Indians have an off day on Monday before traveling to Louisville for the first of two consecutive road trips. Neither team has named a starter for the series opener on Tuesday.
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