SWB Game Notes - May 10, 2026

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-17) @ Worcester Red Sox (21-15)

May 10, 2026 | Game 37 | Away Game 19 | Polar Park | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

#3 RH Elmer Rodríguez (1-2, 1.27) vs LH Alec Gamboa (1-1, 6.26)

Rodríguez (5/5 vs TEX): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HB, 4 BB, 2 SO, 94 P (55 S) [Yankees, 7-4]

Gamboa (5/5 @ DET): In Relief, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO, 14 P (9 S) [Red Sox, 10-3]

LAST TIME OUT

WORCESTER, MA (May 8, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 8-3 to the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night at Polar Park. The RailRiders took an early lead, but the Red Sox took control in the fourth to secure their third win in four games this week.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the top of the first against Isaac Coffey. Yanquiel Fernandez doubled and scored on a two-base hit from Oswaldo Cabrera for a 1-0 lead. Tsung-Che Cheng's solo home run in the bottom of the inning evened the game at 1-1.

Worcester took a 5-1 advantage in the bottom of the fourth. Matt Thaiss doubled in Cheng to give the WooSox a 2-1 lead. Nick Sogard followed with a three-run homer to right-center to extend the lead.

The RailRiders cut the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the fifth. George Lombard Jr. singled, stole second, and scored on an Anthony Volpe double. Volpe stole third and crossed on a groundout from Cabrera. The WooSox again answered, plating a run on two hits, a hit batter, and a walk in the bottom of the inning,

Worcester added a pair in the sixth on a double from Kristian Campbell to close the scoring.

Dom Hamel (1-5) took the loss after allowing the first six runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. Noah Song (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless 1.1 innings of work.

Marco Luciano and Duke Ellis each had two hits, and Cabrera drove in two to lead the RailRiders.

NEWS AND NOTES

WEATHER DEPENDENT - The RailRiders have had nine games impacted by weather through 36 contests which is one in each series of the season so far. The team has been able to make up all of the games quickly except for a rainout in Syracuse that will be made up in early June. It seems as though they will have to postpone Saturday's contest to the series where Worcester travels to PNC Field. The team has now played in six doubleheaders on the season, splitting all but two. The team swept Rochester in April but was swept by Syracuse in May.

NO HOMER FUN - For the first time since May 1 in game one of a seven-inning doubleheader contest, the RailRiders did not hit a home run in their game. The team holds a 3-5 record when they do not hit a single home run in a game. The baby bombers have a 7-8 record when they hit one home run and a 9-4 record when they hit two or more in a single game.

HELLO MARCO - The RailRiders welcome Marco Luciano to their roster after he received the call up from Double-A Somerset on May 8. He started his first game as the designated hitter going 2-for-4. Luciano has spent parts of two seasons on the Major League roster for San Francisco. The 24-year-old spent all of last season in Triple-A Sacramento. Luciano had quick moments this offseason as a part of the Pittsburgh and Baltimore roster's before being claimed, designated for assignment, and outrighted by the Yankees at the end of January.

VERSUS LEFTIES - In their minimal time facing lefties in the batter's box, the RailRiders hitters have compiled a .270 average against. The RailRiders faced multiple southpaw starters against Rochester, but haven't seen a ton of lefties this season. The team is 66-for-244 with 13 doubles and 12 home runs.

ELMER'S EXPERIENCE - Yankees #3 prospect Elmer Rodríguez made four starts in Triple-A for a 1.27 earned run average. He received his big-league call up on April 29 to join the team on the road at Texas. Rodríguez tossed 4.0 frames, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks. He struck out three with his first Major League strikeout against Jake Burger. The 22-year-old made his second start at Yankee Stadium but once again versus the Rangers. Then he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on six hits with another four free passes. New York optioned him back to the RailRiders on May 6 as Carlos Rodón prepares to come off the Injured List.

STEPPING IT UP - Jonathan Ornelas and Duke Ellis have stepped up their games becoming everyday players for manager Shelley Duncan throughout some big roster adjustments. Ornelas holds a .319 average which is the highest on the active roster while Ellis is batting .310. Duke also leads the team with 15 stolen bases.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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