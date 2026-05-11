Iowa Falls in Finale to Columbus 9-4

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA -The Iowa Cubs (18-20) fell 9-4 in the series finale against the Columbus Clippers (20-19), Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

Columbus hit a three-run home run in the second inning and a two-run home run in the fifth inning to jump out in front 5-0.

Iowa got their first run of the game on the board on an RBI knock from Casey Opitz. Columbus added runs in the sixth and eighth innings to push the lead out to 7-1.

The I-Cubs got within striking distance in the eighth inning when Pedro Rámirez hit a two-run home run to bring the score to 7-3. Columbus got the pair of runs back in the ninth inning to push the lead back out to six. Jonathan Long hit an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to close the scoring at 9-4.

Iowa is off on Monday, as they hit the road to begin a six games series against the Nashville Sounds, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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