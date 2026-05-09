May 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (17-19) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (19-18)

May 9 - 3:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 9.53) vs. RHP Austin Peterson (0-0, 1.29)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers are set to play the fifth game of a six-game series at Principal Park today...left-hander Jordan Wicks is set to make the fifth apperance of his Major League rehab assignment... Columbus is slated to start right-hander Austin Peterson.

ROLLERCOASTER GAME: The Iowa Cubs defeated the Columbus Clippers 13-12 on Friday night in a wild shootout at Principal Park... Owen Miller led the offense with two home runs and four RBI... Justin Dean and Eric Yang also homered, while Jonathon Long and Pedro RamiÃÂrez recorded three-hit games... James Triantos, Long, and Miller all notched multi-RBI games...after going down 6-0 in the second inning, Iowa stormed back by scoring 11 unanswered runs...with a 13-7 lead headed into the ninth inning, Columbus erupted for four runs before Iowa recorded an out...with the tying and go ahead runs on base and two outs in a one run game, Gabe Klobosits struck out Juan Brito to end the game.

MILLER TIME: Owen Miller recorded his first two home runs of the season in a multi home run effort that helped propel the Iowa Cubs to victory...this was Miller's second career multi-home run game, last doing so on April 13, 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians against Cincinnati... it marked the fourth time this season an I-Cub has had a multi homer game...the four RBI matched a single game career high for Miller, last doing so September 19, 2025 with Albuquerque against Reno... in the month of May, Miller is hitting .364 (8-for-22).

THE OFFENSIVE: Through the first three games of this series, the I-Cubs had recorded just 11 runs, on 17 hits, and nine RBI, the fewest they had recorded this season through the first three games of a series...last night the Iowa offense erupted for 13 runs on a season high 17 hits, hitting four home runs, six extra base hits, and 12 RBI.

LONG BALL: Jonathon Long went 3-4 last night, recording his 13th multi hit game of the season last night to pace the I-Cubs... James Triantos and Pedro RamiÃÂrez are the next closest, with 11 multi hit games apiece.

KEEP IT IN THE PARK: Yesterday, The I-Cubs surrendered back-to-back home runs for the second consecutive game and a grand slam...the I-Cubs currently lead all of professional baseball (MiLB and MLB) with 64 home runs allowed through the first 36 games of the season... Saturday, the I-Cubs surrendered seven home runs in a 16-2 loss at St. Paul...it marked the most by Iowa since they gave up eight on April 16, 2025 vs. St. Paul...it is tied for the most surrendered by an International League team this season along with Toledo whom Louisville hit seven homers off of on April 14.

THE JAG: In his last 10 games, Kevin AlcaÃÂntara has been heating up from the plate, batting .316 (12-for-38) with four home runs and nine RBI, along with six walks... Kevin hit his 12th home run of the season Sunday, which leads the International League and is tied for third among all minor league players...Kevin's career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also has homered in back- to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7... he is the only player in the International League to have two home streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: I-Cubs infielder Pedro RamiÃÂrez delivered the first walkoff hit of the season for Iowa on Wednesday...he was named International League Player of the Month for April...he is the first Iowa Cub to earn the award since Christopher Morel in April of 2023... RamiÃÂrez slashed .323/.398/.625 (31-for-96) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI...he led the International League in home runs, RBI, runs and total bases during this span...he recorded eight RBI on April 22 vs. Louisville which matched a franchise record done three other times by Ian Stewart (2013), Tom Eagan (1973) and Larry Haney (1971)...marked the most RBI in a International League game since Toledo's Eduardo Valencia also had eight on Sept. 4, 2025 at Lehigh Valley.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.