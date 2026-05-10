Slugfest Slips Away from 'Pigs Late against Bisons

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Despite erasing an early 6-0 deficit, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-19) could not hold on to the lead in a 9-7 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (18-20) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Buffalo was off and running quickly, plating a pair in the second inning to jump on the board first on a pair of bases loaded walks before they tagged on four in the third on a Josh Kasevich RBI single and three-run homer for Riley Tirotta.

The 'Pigs rally back came right away as they capitalized on a pair of Bisons errors to plate four themselves in the last of the third. With two on and two out, Carter Kieboom legged out an infield which coaxed a throwing error to allow a run to score. An error on a Bryan De La Cruz grounder allowed another run to score and extended the inning for Liover Peguero who lashed a two-run double to cut it to a 6-4 game.

In the fourth, Peguer ripped another RBI double to cut it to 7-6 before Óscar Mercado jumped the 'Pigs in front with a two-run single.

Josh Rivera tied things immediately for the Bisons with a solo homer in the sixth before an RJ Schreck two-run homer in the seventh gave them the lead for good.

Yariel Rodriguez (1-0) worked two scoreless in relief for the Bisons to earn the win, with Tanner Andrews (S, 3) working around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his third save. Alan Rangel (2-4) took the loss in relief for the 'Pigs, striking out a season-high seven but allowing three runs.

The 'Pigs and Bisons wrap up their series on Sunday, May 10th. First pitch is slated for 1:15 p.m. as Bryse Wilson gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Josh Fleming for the Bisons.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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