Bats Win Wild Slugfest 10-8 over Nashville

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats got just enough offense and timely relief pitching late in the game to emerge victorious 10-8 in a slugfest with the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night.

A wild first inning saw the Sounds strike for three runs and the Bats immediately respond with a pair on a towering 450-foot home run from Hector Rodriguez, his sixth home run of the season and the second longest home run by a Bats player this season. Garrett Hampson would tie the game an inning later with an RBI single.

In the fourth, the Sounds retook the lead with three more runs off Lyon Richardson, but the lead wouldn't last. Edwin Arroyo got the Bats a run closer with an RBI single and Rodriguez delivered his second extra-base hit of the night with a rocket of a double into the right field corner to tie the game at six. A fielder's choice ground out from Noelvi Marte then gave the Bats their first lead of the night. Another RBI from Arroyo, this time with a double to the gap in right-center, scored the Bats' eighth run of the night.

The Sounds were the ones to come back in the sixth, as Luis Lara's two-run two-out single knotted the game at eight against Bats reliever Anthony Misiewicz. The seesaw battle again turned in Louisville's favor as Rece Hinds connected on a monstrous 440-foot go-ahead solo homer in the bottom of the frame to make it 9-8 Bats. Arroyo's fourth hit of the night, an RBI single in the seventh, got the Bats into double digits at 10-8.

Pitching with the lead, the Bats got the shutdown relief inning they needed from Trevor Kuncl in the eighth and Yunior Marte in the ninth to wrap up the victory.

Arroyo finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in the win. Hampson added three hits from the bottom of the lineup while Rodriguez drove in four runs.

Next Game: Sunday, May 10, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Chase Petty (2-2, 4.38) vs. Sounds RHP Garrett Stallings (1-2, 5.31) Promos: Sunday's game will be a special Mother's Day game. A brunch package is available and fans are invited onto the field after the game to play catch on the field with mom.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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