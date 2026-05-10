Willems, Fabian Homer In Loss
Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (14-24) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (24-14), 11-3, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Gwinnett scored six runs in the second inning and never looked back, clinching the series win over Norfolk.
Norfolk scored one run in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning. Creed Willems homered in the sixth inning, while Jud Fabian homered in the seventh. It was the seventh home run of the season for both players.
Despite tallying nine hits, the Tides could not keep up with Gwinnett, who scored 11 runs on 14 hits. It was the fourth loss of the series for Norfolk, earning the series loss. The series finale is tomorrow with first pitch at 1:05 pm. The Tides hit the road for two weeks following the game.
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