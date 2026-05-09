Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 at Syracuse

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (18-19) vs. Syracuse Mets (20-16)

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chandler Champlain (2-0, 3.12) vs. LHP Zach Thornton (NR)

THAT'S MORE LIKE IT: In a game that started as a pitcher's duel and turned into a high-scoring back-and-forth battle, the Rochester Red Wings bested the Syracuse Mets by a final score of 7-5...the Wings were behind 3-0 going into the sixth, before LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN and 2B TREY LIPSCOMB each hit homers as part of a five run inning...C TRES BARRERA picked up the only multi-hit performance for Rochester including the deciding two-run single in the eighth...on the mound, RHP EDDY YEAN logged his second win of the 2026 campaign, while LHP ERIK TOLMAN shut the door in the ninth for his first career Triple-A save...Rochester will look to re-take the series lead in game five this afternoon, sending RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN to the mound against Mets southpaw Zach Thornton, who is slated to make his Triple-A debut...

The Red Wings tied a season-high with 10 walks and struck out 11 times in last night's contest...this is the first time at NBT Bank Stadium since at least 2004 that the club has reached double digits in both categories.

CHAMPLAIN & SIMPLE: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will take the mound to start for the Red Wings today, in what will be his fifth start (7th app.) of 2026...he is coming off his first quality start of the season on 5/3 (last 8/19/2025 w/ OMA) in which he allowed Worcester hitters to just one earned on three hits across 6.0 full frames, while striking out four and walking one en route to his second-straight victory...the right-hander out of Mission Viejo, CA has allowed one earned run or fewer in each of his last three starts dating back to 4/22 at SWB, and leads all International League starting pitchers (min. 10.0 IP) with a 0.77 WHIP and .218 opponent's OBP over that stretch...he also ranks second in opponent's OPS (.394), third in ERA (1.15, 2 ER/15.2 IP) and opponent's SLG (.176), fourth in hits-per-nine innings (4.60), and fifth in batting average against (.157)...

His last outing marked the first time Champlain has picked up a win in back-to-back starts since 8/10 & 8/16 in 2023.

PUT A 'PEN IN IT: Tasked with the final two outs of the seventh, and the eighth inning last night, RHP EDDY YEAN turned in 1.2 hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts to earn his second win of the season...he was relieved by LHP ERIK TOLMAN, who locked down the ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts and a walk to pick up his third professional, and first Triple-A save...over the last 25 games since 4/10, the Red Wings bullpen ranks second in the International League with a .214 batting average against, and third with a 3.83 ERA (42 ER/98.2 IP) and 1.36 WHIP.

BAR NONE: C TRES BARERRA recorded his first and second hits of the 2026 campaign last night, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI, reaching base safely in three of his four plate appearances...this is his first multi-hit game with the Red Wings since 6/7/2022...

5/8 marks the latest point in a calendar year that Tres Barrera has ever waited for his first hit of a season in his professional career...the only exception was his 2016 debut in Short-Season A ball, which didn't begin until June...this eclipses his previous late-start mark from 2021, when the Triple-A season was delayed by the pandemic until 5/4.

FRANK'S RED HOT: CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN went 1-for-4 last night with a solo homer and a walk, reaching base safely in two of his five plate appearances...after launching his first home run of the season Thursday night, this is the first time in his professional career that he has homered in back-to-back games...across 14 games played against Syracuse since making his Triple-A debut with Iowa in 2025, Franklin carries a .321 (17-for-53) with three homers, two triples, three doubles, and a 1.042 OPS.

CHA CHA SLIDE(R): 2B TREY LIPSCOMB went 1-for-3 last night with a home run, two RBI, and a walk...he is tied for second among Red Wings hitters in home runs with four this season...each of his last eight home runs dating back to 8/8/2025 have come against sliders...he is now one RBI shy of 200 in his MiLB career, 115 as a member of the Red Wings.

THE YOHANDY MAN CAN: 3B YOHANDY MORALES reached base four times in last night's victory, going 1-for-2 with a career-high three walks and a pair of runs scored...in nine games batting cleanup in the Red Wings lineup, the Miami product carries a slash line of .321/.486/.464...overall this season, Morales leads the team in batting average (.316, 36-for-114), OBP (.415), SLG (.474), OPS (.889), total hits (36), and total bases (54).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2011: On this day 15 years ago, the Red Wings out-lasted Louisville in an 18-inning marathon, winning 7-6 at what was then known as Frontier Field...both teams traded zeroes from the ninth until the bottom of the 18th, when SS RAY CHANG notched an RBI single to win the game for Rochester...four different Red Wings hitters logged eight at-bats in the contest, and eight different pitchers were used to cover all 18 innings.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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