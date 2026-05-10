Express Halt Bulls' Win Streak at DBAP

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC --- Durham's season-high four-game winning streak was halted by the Round Rock Express on Saturday night 5-3 at the DBAP.

The Express (14-24) scored three times in the second against opener Andrew Wantz, but Durham (15-23) immediately matched the three thanks to back-to-back homers from Blake Sabol and Tatem Levins.

But the Express took a 4-3 lead in the fourth, then tacked on a home run by Aaron Zavala in the eighth and snapped Durham's streak.

The Bulls failed to convert in key spots in the fifth and seventh frames.

Durham loaded the bases with one out in the fifth before a pair of strikeouts ended the threat.

In the seventh, Homer Bush reached third with one out, but held on a grounder to third before being stranded on a Dom Keegan groundout.

Chase Solesky (L, 2-2) absorbed the loss permitting one run over three innings. Former UNC Tar Heel pitcher Austin Bergner (W, 1-2) notched the win in relief thanks to 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Mason Thompson (S, 2) fanned Carson Williams and Dom Keegan as the tying runs in the ninth to record his second save.

Durham's 12-game homestand concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET with Brody Hopkins (0-3, 4.13) opposing Round Rock's Josh Stephen (1-2, 5.10).

Notes: Durham went 1-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners aboard... Solesky's appearance was his first back with Durham following his first major league call -up. Solesky did not appear in a game with Tampa Bay during his three days in the ma jors... Homer Bush stole two bases, giving him eight in nine attempts in just 15 Triple -A games... Catcher Dom Keegan was 5-for-5 in overturning balls to strikes on ABS challenges against plate umpire Jared Duerson.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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