Heasley Throws Immaculate Inning to Notch Victory
Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Jon Heasley threw an immaculate ninth inning to punctuate his 5 2/3 inning outing to lead the Durham Bulls past the Round Rock Express 2-1 at the DBAP on Thursday night.
Heasley (W, 1-2), who entered the game in the fourth inning, worked his longest outing in nearly three years as the Bulls (14-22) won three straight for the first time this season.
Durham took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Carson Williams tripled to start the inning, then scored on a single to right by Gavin Lux. Dom Keegan slugged a solo homer in the seventh inning to boost the lead to 2-0.
Round Rock (13-23) scored a run in the eighth against Heasley, but Cooper Johnson, Gilberto Celestino and Nick Pratto each struck out on three pitches in the ninth as Heasley closed out the game.
Trey Supak (L, 1-2) permitted the two hits to begin his outing, then retired 17 of the next 18 batters. Durham's next hit was Keegan's homer in the seventh against Emiliano Teodo.
Ty Johnson made his season and Triple-A debut, working 3 1/3 shutout innings, fanning five and walking one.
The series continues Friday night with Logan Workman (0-4, 6.96) expected to make the start. The Express have not named a starter for the 6:45 PM ET game.
Notes: Tampa Bay Rays vice president/assistant general manger Kevin Ibach was in attendance for Wednesday and Thursday's games... Johnson's last appearance came on March 7th in spring training for the Rays. A lower back strain landed him on the injured list as the season began... Heasley's 5 2/3 inning outing was his longest since June 13, 2023 when he pitched for Omaha. Heasley went six innings against Columbus that night...
Heasley appeared to be a bit under the weather in the outing, having been visited by a member of the Bulls athletic training team and manager Morgan Ensberg in the fifth inning after spilling some liquids behind the mound. Heasley informed the staff that he was healthy to continue and worked his longest outing in nearly three years.
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