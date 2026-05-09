Tides Split Doubleheader with Gwinnett
Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (14-23) split a doubleheader with the Gwinnett Stripers (23-14) on Friday night at Harbor Park. The Tides dropped game one, 9-1, but walked off, 3-2, in eight innings for game two.
Game one went quickly initially in a pitcher's duel, with neither team scoring in the first four innings. Levi Wells allowed one run in 4.2 innings, giving up five hits and no walks while striking out four. Gwinnett would gain the lead in the sixth on an unearned run, then scored seven runs in the seventh to put away the Tides. José Barrero was the lone Tide to score with a solo home run, his seventh of the season.
In game two, Norfolk struck in the first on an RBI ground out by Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Gwinnett would score one run each in the second and third inning to hold a 2-1 lead. Norfolk managed to tie it up in the sixth on an RBI single by Sam Huff, setting up a chance in the seventh.
After stopping Gwinnett from scoring in the eighth, the Tides managed to get runners on first and third with two outs. Huff came through again with a walk-off single to take the 3-2 win in extras.
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