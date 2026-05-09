Big Bats Third Leads to 9-6 Win

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats used a big third inning to power past the Nashville Sounds 9-6, evening their six-game series at two games apiece on Friday night.

Trailing 3-0 in the third, the Bats offense broke through in a big way. Bases-loaded walks to Rece Hinds and Michael Toglia got the home team on the board. Michael Chavis tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Francisco Urbaez put Louisville ahead with an RBI single. Will Banfield delivered the big swing, crushing a three-run homer to cap the Bats' biggest offensive inning of the game and make it 7-3.

Nashville crept closer with runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth, but the Bats were able to hold the damage to one run each time to hold the lead.

Edwin Arroyo got the Bats a big insurance run with a solo home run in the sixth, and followed it up with another solo home run in the eighth to make it 9-6. He became the third Bats player this season to homer from both sides of the plate in a single game.

In relief of starter Darren McCaughan, Julian Garcia pitched 1.2 strong innings to maintain the lead. Rehabbing Reds reliever Caleb Ferguson tossed a scoreless seventh. Closer Zach Maxwell took it home from there, pitching two scoreless innings to wrap up the win and earn the save.

Offensively, Noelvi Marte and Arroyo each posted three hits in the win while Banfield drove in three runs.

Next Game: Saturday, May 8, 7:15 p.m. E.T. vs. Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats Pitcher TBA vs. Sounds RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-3, 5.63) Promos: Saturday 's game is Mash & Bash, with the Bats playing as the Louisville Mashers for the game. Following the game, fireworks will light up the sky above Louisville Slugger Field.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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