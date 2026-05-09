Davidson, Hernández, Hoffman Combine for Five-Hit Shutout of Bisons

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - A dominant pitching staff of Tucker Davidson, Jonathan Hernández, and Nolan Hoffman guided the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-18) to a five-hit 4-0 shutout win over the Buffalo Bisons (17-20) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Giving the pitching staff early breathing room, Bryan De La Cruz came up with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the first inning to give the 'Pigs the early 2-0 lead.

Davidson (2-1) left the bases loaded in the first and then locked in, retiring eight in a row. A double play got him out of a jam in the fourth before the 'Pigs extended their lead in the bottom half on a Sergio Alcántara RBI single to make it 3-0.

Davidson rolled another twin killing in the fifth before finishing his night with a perfect sixth. He allowed just four hits and two walks, striking out four to earn the win for the 'Pigs.

Hernández took over out of the bullpen and allowed a leadoff triple in the seventh, but punched the next three hitters to strand it. After a 1-2-3 eighth for Hernández, the 'Pigs added an insurance run on De La Cruz's third RBI of the night on a base hit in the bottom half.

Hoffman finished it off the fourth shutout of the year for the 'Pigs, striking out two in the ninth to end it.

Hayden Juenger (0-2) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing both runs in the first in his only inning of work as opener.

The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Saturday, May 9th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. as Alan Rangel gets the ball for the 'Pigs against CJ Van Eyk for the Bisons.

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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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