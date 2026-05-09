Davidson, Hernández, Hoffman Combine for Five-Hit Shutout of Bisons
Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - A dominant pitching staff of Tucker Davidson, Jonathan Hernández, and Nolan Hoffman guided the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-18) to a five-hit 4-0 shutout win over the Buffalo Bisons (17-20) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Giving the pitching staff early breathing room, Bryan De La Cruz came up with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the first inning to give the 'Pigs the early 2-0 lead.
Davidson (2-1) left the bases loaded in the first and then locked in, retiring eight in a row. A double play got him out of a jam in the fourth before the 'Pigs extended their lead in the bottom half on a Sergio Alcántara RBI single to make it 3-0.
Davidson rolled another twin killing in the fifth before finishing his night with a perfect sixth. He allowed just four hits and two walks, striking out four to earn the win for the 'Pigs.
Hernández took over out of the bullpen and allowed a leadoff triple in the seventh, but punched the next three hitters to strand it. After a 1-2-3 eighth for Hernández, the 'Pigs added an insurance run on De La Cruz's third RBI of the night on a base hit in the bottom half.
Hoffman finished it off the fourth shutout of the year for the 'Pigs, striking out two in the ninth to end it.
Hayden Juenger (0-2) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing both runs in the first in his only inning of work as opener.
The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Saturday, May 9th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. as Alan Rangel gets the ball for the 'Pigs against CJ Van Eyk for the Bisons.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Red Wings Top Mets in Friday Night See-Saw Battle - Rochester Red Wings
- Bush Draws Walk-Off Walk to Clinch Bulls Win - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Lose Friday Night Game at Mud Hens to Even Series - Memphis Redbirds
- WooSox Win on Friday Night at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Big Bats Third Leads to 9-6 Win - Louisville Bats
- Early Advantage Evaporates in RailRiders Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Shut out by Lehigh Valley Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Davidson, Hernández, Hoffman Combine for Five-Hit Shutout of Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Storm Chasers vs. Indians May 8 Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - May 8, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Navarreto Earns Marlins' Fish of the Month Award for April - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Add Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Use Three Home Runs to Top Indy, 12-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- CHKD Cancer Survivor to Throw First Pitch at Norfolk Tides Game May 8 - Norfolk Tides
- Saints Roar Back with Six Runs over Final Three Innings to Tie It, But Are Walked-Off in Ninth, Lose 7-6 - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Sweep Doubleheader in Louisville, Take Control of Series: May 7 Postgame Notes - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Davidson, Hernández, Hoffman Combine for Five-Hit Shutout of Bisons
- Otto Kemp Drives in Four But 'Pigs Fall to Buffalo
- 'Pigs Bested by Bisons on Wednesday Night
- Otto Kemp Ties Franchise Record with 7 RBI as 'Pigs Down Bisons
- 'Pigs Shut out by Mets in Series Finale