Early Advantage Evaporates in RailRiders Loss

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 8-3 to the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night at Polar Park. The RailRiders took an early lead, but the Red Sox took control in the fourth to secure their third win in four games this week.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the top of the first against Isaac Coffey. Yanquiel Fernandez doubled and scored on a two-base hit from Oswaldo Cabrera for a 1-0 lead. Tsung-Che Cheng's solo home run in the bottom of the inning evened the game at 1-1.

Worcester took a 5-1 advantage in the bottom of the fourth. Matt Thaiss doubled in Cheng to give the WooSox a 2-1 lead. Nick Sogard followed with a three-run homer to right-center to extend the lead.

The RailRiders cut the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the fifth. George Lombard Jr. singled, stole second, and scored on an Anthony Volpe double. Volpe stole third and crossed on a groundout from Cabrera. The WooSox again answered, plating a run on two hits, a hit batter, and a walk in the bottom of the inning,

Worcester added a pair in the sixth on a double from Kristian Campbell to close the scoring.

Dom Hamel (1-5) took the loss after allowing the first six runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. Noah Song (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless 1.1 innings of work.

Marco Luciano and Duke Ellis each had two hits, and Cabrera drove in two to lead the RailRiders.

Game five of this six-game series is Saturday at 4:05 P.M in Worcester. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 12, to host the Syracuse Mets. Find out more ticketing and promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

19- 17







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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