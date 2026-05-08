WooSox Game Information

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WooSox Player Moves Today

Delete RHP Cade Feeney transferred to Portland.

Add LHP Alec Gamboa following his option from Boston.

Delete RHP Jack Anderson recalled to Boston (Red Sox option Jake Bennett).

Worcester has made at least one player move during 26 of the last 32 days (including today) between April 7 - May 8 for a total of 49 moves during that stretch. They have used a total of 40 players already this season (26 pitchers and 14 position players). Furthermore, 9 different WooSox players have been promoted directly from Worcester to Boston this season (not counting rehabbers).

MAY 8th SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (19-16) at WORCESTER (20-15) 6:05 pm

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Dom Hamel (1-4, 9.12) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 4.61)

Advantage WooSox - The Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) play game four of what has thus far been a borderline wacky series tonight at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox have won 2 of the first 3 games including last night's wild, 10-8 walk-off win in 12 innings (the longest game in WooSox history). The teams had split the first two games with the Sox winning in their last at-bat on Tuesday night, 7-6 before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returned the favor with a 9-7 victory in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon. Tonight's game is on tape delay on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Crowded at the Top - Worcester is currently tied for 1st -place in the International League East division with Syracuse both at 20-15. Scranton/WB is one game back with their 19-16 record.. The WooSox have been alone or had a share of first since April 30. Memphis is in 1st -place in the IL West division and owns the overall league lead with their 24-12 record.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Is 12-for-37, .324 in his last 10 games with 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 BB, 2 SB, 7 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 23 of his last 27 games (30-for-102, .294) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI.

Allan Castro Has an RBI in 7 straight games (10 RBI total).

Vinny Capra Went 0-for-3 with a walk, run scored on Tuesday after having 4 consecutive multi-hit games (9-for-17) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 6 runs scored. Has hit in 8 of his last 10 games (14-for-34, .412) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 BB, 13 runs scored and has hit safely in 18 of his last 22 games (27-for-77, .351) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 27 runs scored. Is 11th in the International League in batting (.321), 1st with his .468 OBP, 7th in SLG (.583), 2nd in OPS (1.051), is 2nd in league with 29 runs scored, and T4th in 2B (10).

Nate Eaton Last 12 games is 15-for-49, .306 with 4 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, and 6 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Has a 6-game hitting streak (10-for-21, .476) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Nick Sogard Last 13 games is 15-for-44, .341 with 4 2B, 8 RBI, 17 BB, and 13 runs scored. He has reached base safely 27 of his 31 games this season. Leads the league with 32 walks.

Braiden Ward Has hit in 5 of his last 6 games (5-for-19) with 7 SB and 5 runs scored. Has been hit by pitch 11 times in his 23 games played to lead the league. Is 2nd in league in Stolen Bases (16).

Tayron Guerrero In 11 relief appearances has allowed 2 runs in 13 IP. Is tied for 5th in the International League with 3 SV.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 6 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 SO.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 1 ER in his last 10.2 IP (7 relief appearances).

WooSox Promotions During the Remainder of This Homestand at Polar Park vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA-Yankees)...

Tonight, 6:05 pm Grateful Dead UniBank Fireworks; WooSox players & coaches wear "The Art of the Woo" uniforms & caps depicting Worcester's artistic culture; National Baseball Poetry Festival continues throughout the weekend.

Saturday, 4:05 pm "Deuces Wild" returns for the second time when fans can enjoy $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island & Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light & Masshole Light Lager*, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Justine Siegal, the first Commissioner of the new Women's Professional Baseball League, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Brain Tumor Awareness Day; Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation lantern ceremony after the game; and Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting). * Please note that the $2 12-ounce drafts will be available May 9-15.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Happy Mother's Day pre-game Brunch in the newly renovated Hanover Deck from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm featuring guest appearances by two WooSox players and the four Central MASScots; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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