Otto Kemp Drives in Four But 'Pigs Fall to Buffalo

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - An eight-run fifth inning was too much for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-18) to claw back from in a 13-5 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (17-19) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The teams traded long balls in the first inning as RJ Schreck belted a two-run homer for the Bisons with Otto Kemp answering back for the 'Pigs with a three-run shot. It was the third of the week and season for Kemp.

Buffalo tied the game in the third on a Josh Kasevich RBI trouble and then took the lead in the fourth on a Rafael Lantigua RBI double.

Five walks, a hit batter and three hits led to an eight-run fifth for Buffalo, essentially icing the game. Buffalo drew four bases loaded walks, forced home another with a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, before Schreck capped the frame with a two-run single, making it 12-3.

Both sides plated a run in the eighth as Willie MacIver delivered an RBI double for Buffalo and Caleb Ricketts poked an RBI single for the 'Pigs.

Kemp drove in his fourth run of the game with a base hit in the ninth.

Pat Gallagher (1-0) got the win for Buffalo in relief with 2.2 scoreless innings while Jean Cabrera (102) absorbed the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs in four innings of work.

The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Friday, May 8th. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. as Tucker Davidson gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Chad Dallas for the Bisons.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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