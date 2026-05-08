Ewing Drills Walk-Off Single as Salt Potatoes Takes First Duel of the Dishes Game in 2026 over Plates Thursday

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









A.J. Ewing of the Syracuse Mets gets doused

(Syracuse Mets) A.J. Ewing of the Syracuse Mets gets doused(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - A walk-off hit from A.J. Ewing capped off a comeback victory, as the Syracuse Mets, dressed at the Salt Potatoes, edged the Rochester Red Wings, dressed as the Plates, 3-2, on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Rochester (17-19) struck first in the top of the third inning when Christian Franklin launched a solo home run to right field to give the Plates a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (20-15) answered in the fourth. Christian Arroyo doubled with one out and Jihwan Bae followed with an RBI double to right field, tying the game, 1-1.

Rochester regained the lead in the sixth. Dylan Crews singled, stole third, and came home on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Pinckney, putting the Plates back in front, 2-1.

The Mets answered again in the bottom of the sixth. Nick Morabito singled and stole second before Christian Arroyo lined an RBI single to right field to even the score at 2-2.

The game stayed tied until the ninth. Ben Rortvedt was hit by a pitch and Jackson Cluff worked a walk to put two aboard. After a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, Ewing lined a walk-off single to right field, scoring pinch-runner Kevin Villavicencio to give the Salt Potatoes the 3-2 win. It marked Ewing's first walk-off hit in Triple-A.

On the mound, Bryce Conley got the start and allowed one run over four innings. Mike Baumann followed with one and one-third innings, while Daniel Duarte escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, allowing one bequeathed runner against Baumann. Ryan Lambert struck out three over a scoreless seventh, Jonathan Pintaro punched out two in a clean eighth, and Dylan Ross worked a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Rochester on Friday night. The Mets are slated to send top pitching prospect Jonah Tong on the mound for his team-leading eighth start of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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