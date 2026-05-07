Vihuelas Headline Next Homestand Versus I-Cubs

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for the fourth homestand of the 2026 season from May 12-17 as they host the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) for a six-game series. The series will have three gate giveaways, Copa de la Diversión Night and True Blue Day while you start the weekend with Friday Fireworks, Hit City Saturday and Sunday Family Fun Day.

Gates for the first five games of the week (May 12-15) will open at 5:30, featuring Copa de la Diversión Night, Kroger Wednesday, and Throwback Thursday. Gates will open at 5:15 for Hit City Saturday, May 16 and the final game of the homestand will have True Blue Day on Sunday, May 17 with gates opening at 12:00.

The home slate will begin on Tuesday, featuring the third Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, where you can bring your dog and enjoy baseball at the ballpark. Wednesday will feature the first Copa de la Diversión Night, while the first giveaway of the week will be Vihuelas Sunglasses. Wednesday's game will feature Winning Wednesday, if the Sounds win, all fans can round the bases after the game and a very active Wednesday will present Kroger Wednesday where fans can purchase a 4-pack of tickets for $44 every Wednesday.

Thursday features Music Bingo throughout the game with drink specials being served at the concessions and another Throwback night as players wear the classic fan-favorite 1978 jersey. The fun continues into the weekend on Friday as fans can stick around after the final out to watch the Nashville sky light up with postgame fireworks. Saturday will feature yet another Hit City Saturday where fans will receive the second giveaway of the week with a sleeveless hoodie.

The fourth home series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day as kids will round the bases, while fans will receive the third and final giveaway of the week with a Ice Cream Batter Sleeve for kids 12 and under only. Fans will also enjoy being part of True Blue Day where we celebrate MTSU pride for students, alumni, and supporters.

All single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available for purchase online, in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, May 12 vs. Iowa - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid-back, and it's a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City.

A portion of all dog-area tickets will benefit the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

$2 Tuesdays - All fans can buy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands All fans enjoy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands.

Jewish Heritage Night coordinated in partnership with Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville

Holy Smokes food truck will be on the concourse offering Kosher-friendly options to all fans. Co-branded JHW night hat can be purchased here: https://www.gofevo.com/event/JewishFederation26

There will be local organizations in the left field plaza for fans to check out!

Wednesday, May 13 vs. Iowa - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers

Join us as the Sounds transform into Las Vihuelas. A vihuela is a classic Mexican guitar and is typically of higher pitch than the classic guitar you might hear on Broadway! With Latin beats filling the air and community engagement at the heart of the event, it's a festive and inclusive night that brings the spirit of Latin culture to the game.

Vihuelas Sunglasses (first 1,000 fans)

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

If the Sounds win, all fans are invited round the bases postgame.

Kroger Wednesday presented by Kroger

Win with Kroger Wednesdays and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44 every Wednesday.

To pick up your voucher, show the Kroger application on your phone to the First Horizon Park ticket office, and the limit is four Kroger 4-packs per person, per date.

Thursday, May 14 vs. Iowa - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

The Sounds will wear the fan-favorite throwback home uniforms and will be serving drink specials. Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.

Music Bingo presented by Pepsi

The first 500 fans get a chance to win prizes from local businesses. "2026 is the new 2016." Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stand.

Friday, May 15 vs. Iowa - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Fireworks - Kick off the start of your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show every Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Mental Health Night

We all need a mental break sometimes. Surrounded by the sights and sounds of the ballpark-cheering fans, the crack of the bat, and the smell of stadium snacks-This night will provide a chance to unwind, be present, and enjoy the moment.

Join the Nashville Sounds on Mental Health night for an emotional and mental recharge. STARS provides vital services including substance misuse prevention,

school-based mental health support, violence and bullying prevention, and adolescent treatment programs.

Through partnerships with community organizations, businesses, and first responders, STARS also offers opioid prevention education and connects individuals to recovery services. A mental health plaza will be located underneath the scoreboard providing additional information and resources.

Saturday, May 16 vs. Iowa - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:15 p.m.

Sleeveless Hoodie presented by RJ Young (first 1,000 fans)

Hit City Saturday

The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy pregame live music under the guitar scoreboard and the many entertainment options of The Band Box.

Red, White, and Blue Night presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza

It is an opportunity to sponsor veterans to come out to the game. Sponsorships start at 50 tickets for $500 and can be purchased by contacting KevinK@nashvillesounds.com.

Team will be wearing military jerseys benefiting MTSU and the Armed Forces hat.

Sunday, May 17 vs. Iowa - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 12:00 p.m.

Ice Cream Batter Sleeve (first 500 kids)

Kids 12 and Under Only - This is part of the "Sunday Ice Cream Collection" presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

True Blue Day

Celebrate MTSU pride at the ballpark with special offers and recognition for students, alumni, and supporters. A day of college spirit at First Horizon Park.

Team will be wearing military jerseys benefiting MTSU and the Armed Forces hat.

Sunday Family Fun Day

Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.