'Pigs Walk Their Way Back from Five Down to Rally Past Mets

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-15) snapped their four-game losing streak with a 9-6 come-from-behind win over the Syracuse Mets (17-14) on Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

The 'Pigs scratched out the first run of the game in the top of the first inning on an Otto Kemp sacrifice fly, but Syracuse answered right back with three in the bottom half. RBI singles for Ryan Clifford and Christian Arroyo were supported by a sacrifice fly for Eric Wagaman who added another RBI with a base hit in the second to make it 4-1.

In the fifth, the Mets added two more runs as Christian Arroyo scored on a wild pitch and a groundout from Jackson Cluff scored Cristian Pache.

Jonah Tong limited the 'Pigs to just one run over six innings, at one point retiring 16 in a row. But once he exited, the 'Pigs offense ramped up. Loading the bases with one out in the seventh, the 'Pigs capitalized with a Sergio Alcántara two-run base knock and an RBI single for Christian Cairo to cut it to a 6-4 game.

Bryan De La Cruz reached on an error to open the eighth and after two wild pitches moved him to third, he scored on a Robert Moore sacrifice fly.

The final leg of the rally was a walk to the finish line for the 'Pigs in the ninth. Two walks and a single loaded the bases to open the frame where another Kemp sac fly tied the game. Two more walks forced in another run before back-to-back hit-by-pitches plated two more runs to make it 9-6.

Seth Johnson (S, 3) worked around a two-out hit to earn the save for the 'Pigs, striking out one.

Genésis Cabrera (1-1) got the win for the 'Pigs with two perfect innings in relief, striking out three while Luke Jackson (0-1) took the loss for the Mets as he was charged with three runs in the ninth.

The 'Pigs and Mets wrap up their series on Sunday, May 3rd with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Alan Rangel gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Brandon Waddell for the Mets.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.