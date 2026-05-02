Hagen Smith Named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have named Charlotte Knights starting pitcher Hagen Smith the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for the month of April.

Smith was the Knights' Opening Day starting pitcher and followed his lone March outing up with a stellar month of April where the lefty posted a 2.20 ERA across five starts. Hagen totaled 25 strikeouts in 16.1 innings and limited opponents to a .158 batting average.

Hagen was drafted by the White Sox in the first round (5th overall pick) in 2024 out of the University of Arkansas. Smith was named an Arizona Fall League All-Star in 2025 and is currently ranked by MLB.com as the Chicago White Sox number 4 prospect.

The White Sox also named Winston-Salem infielder Caleb Bonemer as their Minor League Player of the Month.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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