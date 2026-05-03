Stripers Allow Record Seven Homers in 21-1 Los in Charlotte

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - The Gwinnett Stripers (20-12) allowed a franchise record seven home runs in a 21-1 loss to the Charlotte Knights (15-17) on Saturday night at Truist Field. With limited arms available, position players Luke Williams, Brett Wisely, and Aaron Schunk all had to pitch in the game. Gwinnett still leads the series 3-2.

Decisive Plays: Charlotte took a 4-0 lead in the second inning on a three-run home run by Dru Baker (2) and RBI triple by Oliver Dunn. In the fourth, Mario Camilletti lifted an opposite-field solo shot (1) to make it 5-0 Knights. Schunk's RBI double got Gwinnett on the board in the top of the sixth, but Charlotte erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 13-1. Jacob Gonzalez blasted a grand slam (9) and Michael Turner also homered (3) in the inning. The Knights slugged three more homers - Camilletti in the seventh (2) and both Dunn (5) and Korey Lee (4) in the eighth - to help widen the lead to 21-1.

Key Contributors: Schunk went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Gwinnett and also retired the only batter he faced in his first career pitching appearance. Jose Azocar went 3-for-3 with a walk. Charlotte's huge night was highlighted by Camilletti's five hits (5-for-5, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) and four-RBI efforts from Gonzalez, Turner, and Baker.

Noteworthy: Atlanta Braves' No. 6 prospect Owen Murphy started (L, 0-1) and allowed five runs on six hits over 4.0 innings in his Triple-A debut. He was the 18th former Braves first-round pick to play in a game for Gwinnett all-time (12th pitcher). Prior to the game, Gwinnett's most homers allowed in a single contest was six, also against Charlotte at Truist Field (July 18, 2021).

Next Game (Sunday, May 3): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 1:05 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







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