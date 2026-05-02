SWB Game Notes - May 2, 2026

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (14-17) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-13)

May 2, 2026 | Games 31 | Home Game 17 | PNC Field | First Pitch 3:05 P.M.

RH CJ Van Eyk (1-1, 3.52) vs #21 RH Brendan Beck (2-2, 5.70)

Van Eyk (4/26-2 vs COL): 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 HB, 2 BB, 4 SO, 85 P (52 S) [Clippers, 6-4]

Beck (4/26-2 vs ROC): 3.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 86 P (53 S) [Red Wings, 9-4]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 1, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons Friday night at PNC Field. Adam Kloffenstein worked a quality start in game one to lock down the decision for the RailRiders. The Bisons took an early lead in the nightcap to help secure the split.

In game one, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring with a second inning sac fly from Ernesto Martinez Jr. The RailRiders added a run on three straight singles in the third with Spencer Jones driving in Jonathan Orenlas to extend the lead.

Right-hander Adam Kloeffenstein (1-1) blanked the Bisons over six innings, allowing a hit and a walk with seven strikeouts. Rafael Montero worked a four-batter seventh, allowing a hit with a pair of strikeouts in his first save of the year. Chad Dallas (0-2) allowed both runs on five hits over 4.2 innings in the loss. George Lombard Jr., Jones, and Oswaldo Cabrera had two hits apiece to pace the RailRiders.

In game two, Buffalo took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first on three hits and two walks, keyed by a bases-loaded triple from Josh Rivera.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with a pair in the home half of the inning. Jones launched his eighth home run of the season, a 347-foot solo shot to left, to put the RailRiders on the board. Cabrera doubled in Yanquiel Fernandez to cut the deficit to three runs.

William Simoneit's third inning two-run homer extended the Bisons advantage back to five runs, but Cabrera's second double of the game drove home Fernandez to cut the margin to four runs at 7-3.

Buffalo capped the scoring with a fifth inning run.

Dom Hamel (1-4) allowed the first seven runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Grant Rogers (1-3) garnered the win, going five innings with six strikeouts.

NEWS AND NOTES

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones has upped his batting average to .252 in 29 games this season. He leads the RailRiders with eight home runs and 32 runs batted in. His RBI count is actually the most in all of Minor League Baseball. The lefty is currently riding a four-game hit streak and an eight-game on-base streak. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

WEATHER DEPENDENT - The RailRiders have had eight games impacted by weather through 30 contests. The team has been able to make up all of the games so far except for a rainout in Syracuse that will be made up in early June. The team has now played in six doubleheaders on the season, splitting all but two. The team swept Rochester in April but was swept by Syracuse two weeks ago.

OSWALDO WAS OUTRAGEOUS - In two games yesterday, Oswaldo Cabrera went 5-for-six at the plate. He had four doubles and a base knock while driving in a pair of runs and scoring one of his own. The switch-hitter had three two-baggers in game two, marking the first time that a RailRider has done so since Duke Ellis recorded it on July 7, 2025 at Rochester.

COHEN'S CORALL - Reliever Harrison Cohen has been spot on this season out of the bullpen. Despite his 5.40 earned run average, Cohen has allowed runs in only two of his nine appearances. In his last five outings, the righty has not allowed an earned run in 6.2 frames with eight strikeouts. Last night, Cohen had his best relief of the season tossing two quiet innings with no hits and a walk while striking out a season-high three. The #27 prospect was signed as a free agent on August 19, 2022 by New York out of George Washington University.

THE KLOFF - Starter Adam Kloffenstein pitched the team's second quality start of the season yesterday. After going six shutout frames, Kloffenstein finished with seven strikeouts, a season-high. The righty did not allow a hit while only walking one batt. Kloffenstein holds a 3.72 earned run average in five starts. In 19.1 innings, he has given up just eight earned runs but five home runs. This season, he holds 22 strikeouts compared to five walks.

YES YOVANNY - Bullpen arm Yovanny Cruz has been one of the RailRiders most effective relievers this season, boasting a 0.82 in nine appearances. Cruz has a team-high four wins in eleven innings of work. The righty issued just three walks to 17 strikeouts.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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