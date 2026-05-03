Beck's Start Wasted in 11-Inning Loss

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Buffalo Bisons 4-2 Saturday at PNC Field. A quality start from Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck was not enough for the RailRiders to secure a series victory over the Bisons.

Buffalo scored the first run of the game in the top of the third against Beck. Ismael Munguia singled home Rafael Lantigua for a 1-0 edge.

Bison's starter CJ Van Eyk had not allowed a home run in five games started this season until Yanquiel Fernández homered in the bottom of the third. His sixth shot of the year leveled the game at one.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. and #6 Prospect Spencer Jones singled before Fernández roped a base hit to right for his second RBI of the game, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a one-run advantage.

In the sixth, Lantigua doubled to lead off the frame and scored on a Josh Kasevich single to even the game at two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Yovanny Cruz relieved Beck in the eighth, pitching two scoreless frames to keep the game tied heading into the bottom of the ninth. Ellis represented the winning run on third in the home half but was left stranded 90 feet away to bring the contest to extra frames.

Lombard Jr. started the tenth on second and moved to third on a forceout for the second out of the frame. Oswaldo Cabrera was intentionally walked, and Seth Brown earned a free pass to load the bases, but Buffalo escaped the frame, retiring Ali Sánchez to keep the game knotted at two.

A pinch-hit sacrifice fly from RJ Schreck and a Willie MacIver RBI single gave Buffalo a 4-2 lead in the top of the eleventh that they would not relinquish.

Beck tossed 7.0 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits in a quality start. Van Eyk pitched 5.0 frames, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out six. De Los Santos (1-2) gave up two runs on two hits over two innings pitched in the loss. Brendan Little (5-0) was credited with the victory. Tanner Andrews (S, 2) worked the eleventh to record the save.

The RailRiders conclude their homestand against Buffalo at PNC Field on Sunday Family Fun Day, sponsored by Geisinger and 28/22 Together with You. The RailRiders send Luis Gil (0-0) to the mound to face Blue Jays rehabber José Berríos (0-0). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 17-14







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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