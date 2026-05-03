Storm Chasers Collect 13 Hits in 8-4 Win over Bats

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers (14-17) took down the Louisville Bats (19-13) in an 8-4 win behind a 4-run 5th inning on Saturday evening. The Storm Chasers were led by John Rave going 3-for-5 while Abraham Toro hit a home run in the victory.

On the first pitch of the game, Louisville's Edwin Arroyo hit a home run off Omaha starter Ben Sears to put the Bats up 1-0 in the top of the 1st inning.

The Storm Chasers responded in the bottom of the 1st inning when Kameron Misner scored on a Luca Tresh RBI single to knot the game 1-1.

Sears worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 2nd inning but allowed an RBI single in the top of the 3rd inning to put the Bats back on top 2-1.

Right-hander Beck Way (5-1) took over for Sears after the run-scoring single and struck out back-to-back batters to finish the 3rd inning. He followed with a scoreless top of the 4th inning, but allowed a solo home run to Noelvi Marte in the top of the 5th inning that extended Louisville's lead to 3-1.

Omaha proceeded to score 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning, starting with a sacrifice fly from Misner that scored Rave to cut the deficit to 3-2. Tresh then tied it up with an RBI single, and Toro capped off the inning with a 2-run home run to put the Storm Chasers in front 5-3.

Bailey Falter came into the game for Way in the top of the 6th inning and retired the first two batters but allowed the next two to reach before an RBI single made it a 5-4 game with Omaha up 1.

Back-to-back scoreless frames from Eli Morgan followed in the 7th and 8th and Omaha added insurance in the bottom of the 8th inning when Dustin Dickerson picked up his first hit as a Storm Chaser this season, a 2-run double to extend the lead to 7-4. Rave subsequently picked up an RBI on a single to make it an 8-4 Omaha lead.

Eric Cerantola relieved Morgan to open the top of the 9th inning and he retired all 3 batters he saw to finish the game with the Storm Chasers winning 8-4.

The Bats return to Werner Park on Sunday afternoon for the series finale against the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 P.M. CT and Aaron Sanchez is slated to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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