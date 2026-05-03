Toledo Drops Close Game at Huntington Park

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Columbus, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (17-15) fell at the Columbus Clippers (16-16) on Saturday, May 2, in a close 5-3 decision.

A leadoff single for Zack Short started off the ballgame. Zach McKinstry on a rehab assignment from the Tigers stepped up to the plate after Short. A double play retired the first two in the order then Ben Malgeri walked to reach. Corey Julks struck out swinging to end the top of one.

Eduardo Valencia walked to start the second. Clark swung an infield single, which with the help of some throwing errors, landed Hens on second and third. Andrew Navigato popped a sac fly which scored Valencia to take a 1-0 lead. Two walks and Clark's stolen bag loaded the bases for McKinstry, who fell to the arm of the Clippers pitcher, unable to convert.

Columbus tied the game from a double and Toledo throwing error, then proceeded to take the lead on a line drive to left field right after. (1-2) Bryan Sammons retired the opponent with his first strikeout.

The Hens had scoring opportunities in the third but did not add to the number. Sammons added back-to-back strikeouts in the bottom half for the first two outs, then a groundout from Sammons to Burt got the third.

Inning four started with Burt drawing a walk, which set up a two-run shot over the walls for McKinstry. (3-2) The Clippers then called a new arm to the mound, who struck out Julks for the final out. A 1-2-3-inning from Toledo's defense helped maintain the lead going into the fifth.

Three consecutive strikeouts quickly ended the visitor's half, McKinstry switched to right field from 2B, Luke Ritter replaced Gentry to play 2B.

The opponent sent one long for a home run to tie the game (3-3). Konnor Pilkington replaced Sammons after 4.2 innings of work and got the Hens out of the inning.

The Clippers regained the lead in the home half of the sixth off a double, ground out, and sac fly (3-4); then a quick 1-2-3-inning shut out the Hens in the seventh. A pitching change to Tyler Mattison occurred at the bottom of the half. Mattison gave up a solo home run to the home team, extending the lead. (5-3)

A base running blunder ended the Hens eighth inning, tallying their third out before Navigato could make it home from second. At the bottom of the half, Cal Stevenson subbed in for Zach McKinstry at left field.

With three outs left, Stevenson roped one into right field for a leadoff single. Malgeri went down looking, Julks walked, then Valencia went down looking for two. Clark hit a ground ball for the final out of the game as the Hens fell 5-3 to the Clippers.

Toledo will play Columbus one final time on Sunday, May 3, at 1:05pm, as they look to bounce back with a victory in game six.

Notables

Z. McKinstry - 1/4, HR, 2RBI

Z. Short - 2/4, 1BB







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.