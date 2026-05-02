Parsons Honored as Columbus Business Leader

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Columbus Clippers President/General Manager Tyler Parsons has been named to the Columbus Business First 125 by Columbus Business First, which recognizes some of the most influential leaders shaping the future of Central Ohio business.

The annual Power 125 list highlights executives, founders, developers, and changemakers making a significant impact across industries throughout the region. Tyler's inclusion reflects not only his leadership with the Clippers, but also his commitment to the central Ohio community since arriving in early 2025.

Columbus Business First 2026 Power 125

The Columbus Clippers Board of Directors selected the minor league baseball veteran to take the reins as the team's president/general manager last February. In his first year-plus with the club, Parsons has overseen numerous upgrades to the Huntington Park fan experience, instituted the lowest ticket fee structure in Minor League Baseball, signed a regional broadcast deal with Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and secured several high-profile events including the national sensation Cosmic Takeover Tour and the first-ever regular season game for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Arena District.

Parsons joined the Clippers after serving as general manager of the Durham Bulls. He has been a general manager in the minor leagues since 2013, having led organizations at the Triple-A, High-A, Low-A, Rookie and Summer Collegiate classifications. During his time in Durham, the Bulls were honored as the 2024 Minor League Baseball Triple-A Organization of the Year, while also receiving a Minor League Baseball Golden Bobblehead Award for the Most Unique Partner Activation.

Before Durham, Parsons spent five years as the general manager of the Lansing Lugnuts, where he was recognized as the 2021 Midwest League Executive of the Year. He was previously the vice president and general manager of the Johnson City Cardinals from 2014-17, leading the organization to increases in attendance and corporate sales each of his four seasons at the helm. Parsons spent two years in the Coastal Plain League as the General Manager of the Martinsville Mustangs and the Director of Fun with the Forest City Owls. He also previously served as the Ticket Coordinator at Central Michigan University and Sports Information Director at Mid Michigan College.

Throughout his career, Parsons has been actively involved in the community. He has served on the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of Durham and Orange County, Downtown Durham, Inc., Choose Lansing, Visit Johnson City and the Young Professionals of the Tri-Cities. He has been an active member in Rotary since 2013 and was named to the Business Journals 40 Under 40 in the Tri-Cities in 2016 and the Central Michigan University 10 Within 10 in 2018.

Tyler lives in Columbus his wife Kelsea, two daughters, Sawyer and Leni, and their dog, Knox.

Congratulations to Tyler on this well-deserved recognition and on being named one of the most influential business leaders in Central Ohio.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.