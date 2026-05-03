Saints Offense Shows Out, Ties Franchise Record with 11 Extra-Base Hits, Seven Homers, in 16-2 Drubbing of I-Cubs

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The offensive numbers were staggering for the St. Paul Saints on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field against the Iowa Cubs. They tied a franchise record for extra-base hits with 11, they clubbed seven home runs, tied for the third most in franchise history and tied for the most at CHS Field, the leadoff batter reached in each of the first seven innings, and they scored in every inning, but the sixth. All of that added up to a 16-2 victory in front of 6,460

Eight of the nine starters collected a hit, six different players had a multi-hit game, eight of the nine starters had an RBI, and seven different players scored a run.

The offensive day started for the Saints with back-to-back walks in the bottom of the first inning. That proved beneficial because Ryan Kreidler drilled a three-run homer to left-center, his third of the season, putting the Saints up 3-0. That was just the beginning for the Saints offense.

With the score 3-1 in the second, another leadoff walk helped the Saints in the second as Ben Ross reached on the free pass. With one out Tanner Schobel drilled an RBI double to left giving the Saints a 4-1 lead. Schobel scored on a Walker Jenkins single to center making it 5-1.

Kyler Fedko continued the leadoff trend with a single to left. Kreidler followed with a single to left-center and the throw to third wound up in the I-Cubs dugout allowing Fedko to score and sending Kreidler to third giving the Saints a 6-1 lead. With two outs, Ross smashed an RBI double to left, increasing the lead to 7-1. After a pitching change, the first pitch to Alex Jackson was hammered off the batter's eye in center, his fourth of the season, making it 9-1.

In the fourth Kaelen Culpepper, his sixth, and Fedko, his eighth, started the inning with back-to-back homers putting the Saints up 11-1. Fedko went 3-5 with a home run, RBI, and two runs scored.

Ross started the fifth with a double off the wall in center and scored on a single to left by Jackson making it 12-1. Jackson went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

Despite getting the leadoff man on in the sixth, the Saints failed to score in the inning, the only time that occurred on the day.

With the Saints up 12-2 in the seventh, Orlando Arcia led off with a solo homer to left, his first of the day and fourth of the season, making it 13-2. With two outs and nobody on Schobel roped a double to left and that was followed by a two-run homer to right from Jenkins, his second the season, increasing the lead to 15-2. Jenkins went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base.

Arcia hit his second long ball of the game with two outs in the eighth, the lone inning the leadoff man didn't reach for the Saints, his fifth of the season, putting the finishing touches on a 16-2 victory. Arcia went 2-5 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored.

Not to be overshadowed was Zebby Matthews who was strong going 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits, while walking three, and striking out seven.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints are TBA and the I-Cubs send Major League rehabber, LHP Jordan Wicks (0-1, 7.04). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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