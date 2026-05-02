Each Redbird Batter Tallies Base Hit in Win over Indians

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with an 11-4 victory on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis smacked three home runs in the rout of Indianapolis. Center fielder Bryan Torres smacked his first home run of the season in the second inning. Catcher Jimmy Crooks drilled a three-run homer in the fourth inning, his ninth of the season. Joshua Báez clocked the longest Redbirds home run of the season, a 454-foot solo homer in the sixth inning.

All nine Memphis batters recorded a base hit in the win while five Redbirds posted a multi-hit effort. Báez and third baseman Ramon Mendoza each recorded a three-hit night.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (1-2) earned his first win of the season with his first 5.0-inning effort. The left-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked three and struck out seven. The lone run allowed came on a leadoff home run in the top of the first.

With the win, Memphis extended the lead in the International League to 1.5-games over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, May 3 to continue a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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